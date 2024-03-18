Hair Saloon for Men Names Alicia Noddings, Ph.D., as Chief Talent Officer

"Alicia's background aligns seamlessly with Hair Saloon's vision for investing in its people," said CEO Tom Twellman, Jr. Post this

As CTO, Noddings will drive strategic enhancement of company culture in all aspects of its people operations, including recruiting, training, leadership development, employee experience, and continuous improvement. She has long been drawn to Hair Saloon's culture, first as a customer. "I came to Hair Saloon as a mom of two young boys 15 years ago because I instinctively appreciated the values and care that I felt there each time I visited. Ultimately those are the same values that drew me to this position: building and supporting men, supporting families, and supporting our communities. I couldn't be more excited about the road ahead in our work to ensure all of our team members continually learn and grow, moving toward both their professional and personal goals and dreams."

Hair Saloon looks forward to the transformative impact that Dr. Alicia Noddings will bring to the organization as it moves toward its fourth decade of service to its customers and community.

Hair Saloon, founded in St. Louis in 1997, is a modern envisioning of the traditional neighborhood barbershop, providing a premium brand of haircutting services for men of all ages. While today's world is filled with numerous clip joints and fancy salons, Hair Saloon is committed to providing men and junior men with a place to feel comfortable, filling a void that has as much to do with the restoration of men as it does the business of haircutting. Hair Saloon has 16 locations in the St. Louis metropolitan area, with future plans for expansion in strategic Midwest markets. For more information, visit http://www.hairsaloon.com

