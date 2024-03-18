Hair Saloon for Men Names Alicia Noddings, Ph.D., as Chief Talent Officer

Hair Saloon for Men is pleased to announce the addition of Alicia Noddings, Ph.D., as Chief Talent Officer. Her strategic guidance will transform Hair Saloon's approach to attracting, developing, and celebrating team members who embody company core values and drive sustained success.
ST. LOUIS, March 18, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Hair Saloon is pleased to announce the appointment of Alicia Noddings, Ph.D., as Chief Talent Officer (CTO). With a distinguished career in independent schools, higher education, and consulting spanning more than two decades, Noddings brings a wealth of experience in leadership, training, and organizational development to her new role. As CTO, her strategic guidance will transform Hair Saloon's approach to attracting, developing, and celebrating team members who embody company core values and drive sustained success.
"Alicia's background aligns seamlessly with Hair Saloon's vision for investing in its people," said CEO Tom Twellman, Jr. He sees the new role as a key catalyst for the company's future at a time when it is poised for an exciting period of growth: "As we enter our second 25 years in business, adding a CTO prioritizes growth of our personnel, empowers them to better support the men and families who come into our stores, and reaffirms Hair Saloon's multigenerational commitment to our core values and vision."
As CTO, Noddings will drive strategic enhancement of company culture in all aspects of its people operations, including recruiting, training, leadership development, employee experience, and continuous improvement. She has long been drawn to Hair Saloon's culture, first as a customer. "I came to Hair Saloon as a mom of two young boys 15 years ago because I instinctively appreciated the values and care that I felt there each time I visited. Ultimately those are the same values that drew me to this position: building and supporting men, supporting families, and supporting our communities. I couldn't be more excited about the road ahead in our work to ensure all of our team members continually learn and grow, moving toward both their professional and personal goals and dreams."
Hair Saloon looks forward to the transformative impact that Dr. Alicia Noddings will bring to the organization as it moves toward its fourth decade of service to its customers and community.
About Hair Saloon
Hair Saloon, founded in St. Louis in 1997, is a modern envisioning of the traditional neighborhood barbershop, providing a premium brand of haircutting services for men of all ages. While today's world is filled with numerous clip joints and fancy salons, Hair Saloon is committed to providing men and junior men with a place to feel comfortable, filling a void that has as much to do with the restoration of men as it does the business of haircutting. Hair Saloon has 16 locations in the St. Louis metropolitan area, with future plans for expansion in strategic Midwest markets. For more information, visit http://www.hairsaloon.com
Media Contact
Scott Kolbe, Kolbeco, 636-379-3895, [email protected], www.kolbeco.net
SOURCE Hair Saloon
