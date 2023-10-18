Haivision Announces Membership of Panasonic KAIROS Alliance

We're delighted to become a KAIROS Alliance Partner. Haivision is committed to providing broadcast customers maximum reliability, quality, and flexibility and we understand that integrated best-in-class solutions are built on partnerships and interoperability. Tweet this

"We're delighted to become a KAIROS Alliance Partner," said Peter Maag, Chief Strategy Officer and EVP, Strategic Partnerships at Haivision. "Haivision is committed to providing broadcast customers maximum reliability, quality, and flexibility and we understand that integrated best-in-class solutions are built on partnerships and interoperability."

"We're pleased to add Haivision's Makito X4 video encoder and decoder to our list of tested third-party products," said Kageyuki (Kenny) Fujimoto, lead manager of KAIROS Alliance Partners. "Interoperability ensures that it's easy for customers to seamlessly integrate their existing solutions for maximum efficiency with room to scale as their video processing needs expand."

Haivision's Makito X4 video encoder supports 4K UHD and quad-HD inputs either as a portable appliance for field deployment or as a blade within a high-density 4RU rackmount chassis supporting up to 84 HD or 21 4K inputs. The Makito X4 also supports 10-bit 4:2:2 video, HDR and SMPTE ST 2110 inputs for all IP contribution.

"As a full-service production and broadcast company, we work with best-in-class solutions to deliver against our clients' expectations. Haivision Makito X4 devices paired with KAIROS are exactly that," said Corey Behnke, Lead Producer & Co-Founder, LiveX. "Both products are mainstays in our studio and together allow us to elevate the quality of our productions, streamline workflows, and increase productivity."

For more information about the Makito X4 series of video solutions, visit https://www.haivision.com/products/makito-x4-video-encoder/

About Haivision‥

Haivision is a leading global provider of mission-critical, real-time video networking and visual collaboration solutions. Our connected cloud and intelligent edge technologies enable organizations globally to engage audiences, enhance collaboration, and support decision-making. We provide high-quality, low latency, secure, and reliable live video at a global scale. Haivision open sourced its award-winning SRT low latency video streaming protocol and founded the SRT Alliance to support its adoption. Awarded four Emmys® for Technology and Engineering from the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences, Haivision continues to fuel the future of IP video transformation. Founded in 2004, Haivision is headquartered in Montreal and Chicago with offices, sales, and support located throughout the Americas, Europe, and Asia. To learn more, visit Haivision at haivision.com.‥

Media Contact

Jennifer Gazin, Haivision, 514.334.5445 8309, [email protected], https://www.haivision.com/

SOURCE Haivision