Haivision Demonstrates Industry Leading 5G Capabilities at IBC2023

IBC attendees can explore Haivision 5G-enabled technology and innovation in action throughout this year's convention:

Haivision – Hall 2, Stand B.32: Haivision will demonstrate its ecosystem of broadcast solutions, highlighting its mobile video transmitters for live video contribution over cellular networks, including the award-winning, ultra-low latency, 4K and 5G-enabled Haivision Pro460 transmitter. For a personalized demonstration, schedule a meeting with one of our experts.

Partner Collaborations: Haivision will be participating in 5G connectivity collaborations and demonstrations with leading providers of private 5G network solutions including Neutral Wireless (hall 3, IBC Accelerator stand) and b<>com (hall 2, stand B.39).

Thought Leadership Panel & 5G Media Production Meetup: Haivision's Senior Vice President of Engineering, Ronan Poullaouec will participate in a 5G panel discussion – "Live Contribution & Remote Production Beyond Just Connectivity" – on Saturday, September 16 at 12:30. The event is organized by 5G-MAG at the EBU stand (hall 10, stand 10.D21).

IBC Innovation Awards: Further underscoring its 5G leadership, Haivision has been shortlisted for an IBC Innovation Award as a part of a team project in this year's content creation category. The nomination – "BBC: Building a pop-up 5G network for the coronation of King Charles III " – highlights the world's largest pop-up 5G standalone non-public network for live broadcast contribution using shared spectrum, deployed for the coronation and features several technical partners including Haivision and Neutral Wireless.

"Haivision has a proven track record and solid reputation for delivering high-quality and reliable live broadcast contribution over 5G," said Ronan Poullaouec, Senior Vice President, Engineering at Haivision. "We remain committed to collaborating with private 5G network solution providers to ensure our customers fully realize the benefits of 5G for their live productions – increased bandwidth, higher quality, greater reliability, and lower latency."

As 5G networks become more widely available, more broadcasters are recognizing its viability for live production. According to Haivision's 2023 Broadcast Transformation Report which polled over 700 broadcasters worldwide, 5G is the technology expected to have the biggest impact on broadcast production in the next five years and almost three-quarters (73%) of broadcasters surveyed indicated that they already use or plan to use 5G for broadcast contribution in the next two years.

About Haivision

Haivision is a leading global provider of mission-critical, real-time video networking and visual collaboration solutions. Our connected cloud and intelligent edge technologies enable organizations globally to engage audiences, enhance collaboration, and support decision-making. We provide high-quality, low latency, secure, and reliable live video at a global scale. Haivision open sourced its award-winning SRT low latency video streaming protocol and founded the SRT Alliance to support its adoption. Awarded four Emmys® for Technology and Engineering from the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences, Haivision continues to fuel the future of IP video transformation. Founded in 2004, Haivision is headquartered in Montreal and Chicago with offices, sales, and support located throughout the Americas, Europe, and Asia. To learn more, visit Haivision at haivision.com.

