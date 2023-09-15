Haivision Expands SRT Alliance with Newest Member NVIDIA

By joining the SRT Alliance, NVIDIA will contribute to the growth of broadcast and streaming innovations. Tweet this

Almost every major streaming service, cloud platform, and broadcast solution provider has supported and adopted SRT and the SRT Alliance now has more than 600 members. The video streaming protocol is used across every element in broadcast and streaming workflows to provide low-latency, secure video transport. SRT continues to accelerate innovation and industry-recognition as a common standard for low-latency internet streaming.

"We're excited to welcome NVIDIA to the SRT Alliance," said Peter Maag, Chief Strategy Officer and EVP of Strategic Partnerships, Haivision. "Its support underscores SRT's powerful transformation of the way the world streams video with many global streaming, technology, and broadcast organizations choosing SRT as its go-to streaming protocol for their broadcast workflows."

"SRT has become the gold standard for transporting live video, and by integrating it into our software-defined platform, NVIDIA is enabling users to benefit from reliability, low latency and unmatched interoperability," said Richard Hastie, Senior Director of Professional Visualization at NVIDIA. "By joining the SRT Alliance, NVIDIA will contribute to the growth of broadcast and streaming innovations."

To learn more about SRT visit Haivision at IBC2023 (Hall 2, Stand B.32) or read the release notes and download the source code on Github.

About the SRT Alliance

Founded by Haivision, the SRT Alliance is a collaborative community of industry leaders and developers striving to achieve lower latency internet video transport by continuously improving SRT, an open-source video transport protocol and technology stack. Originally developed and pioneered by Haivision, SRT optimizes streaming performance across unpredictable networks with secure streams and easy firewall traversal, bringing the best quality live video over the worst networks. Haivision was awarded an Emmy® for Technology and Engineering from the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences for developing the SRT protocol. For more information about the project and how to join the SRT Alliance, visit srtalliance.org.

About Haivision

Haivision is a leading global provider of mission-critical, real-time video networking and visual collaboration solutions. Our connected cloud and intelligent edge technologies enable organizations globally to engage audiences, enhance collaboration, and support decision making. We provide high-quality, low latency, secure, and reliable live video at a global scale. Haivision open sourced its award-winning SRT low latency video streaming protocol and founded the SRT Alliance to support its adoption. Awarded four Emmys® for Technology and Engineering from the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences, Haivision continues to fuel the future of IP video transformation. Founded in 2004, Haivision is headquartered in Montreal and Chicago with offices, sales, and support located throughout the Americas, Europe, and Asia. To learn more, visit Haivision at haivision.com.

Media Contact

