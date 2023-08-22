Haivision Unveils a Groundbreaking User Interface for the Makito X4 Video Encoder, Streamlining Workflows and User Experience

This enhanced interface not only adds aesthetic beauty to the software but also provides new users with a more efficient workflow. Tweet this

The new user interface design also overhauls how tools are accessed, creating a more intuitive user experience that results in doing more with fewer clicks. This makes it easier to perform day-to-day tasks such as creating and managing encoding resources, setting up streams, and monitoring streaming performance. It also simplifies the process of accessing administrator tools, license management, security settings, and more.

This new software release for the Makito X4 low latency video encoder is part of a larger company initiative to provide a consistent and enhanced user experience across its product portfolio, aiming to help customers increase their operational efficiency. With user interface design at the core of how Haivision develops products, this cohesive and intuitive approach ensures new users can get up and running quickly, while customers with multiple Haivision products can benefit from a more seamless experience across their suite of solutions, fostering enhanced usability and easier training. With the latest release, all Makito X4 customers can benefit from the new UI.

Jean-Marc Racine, Chief Product Officer at Haivision, expressed excitement about the latest version of the Makito X4:

"We are proud to introduce the newly updated Makito X4 video encoder with its captivating design and intuitive user interface. This enhanced interface not only adds aesthetic beauty to the software but also provides new users with a more efficient workflow. Our commitment to delivering an outstanding user experience has driven this development, and we are confident that our customers will be delighted with the enhanced capabilities and usability of the new Makito X4."

In all, the newly designed Makito X4 user interface, accessible from a web browser, provides numerous enhancements including:

- Reorganized toolbar for quick access to all main areas of the product

- Dashboard view showing resource utilization and real-time preview thumbnails for confidence monitoring of live streams

- Consolidated encoder configuration setting with live source thumbnails

- Customizable resource labelling for easy identification during monitoring

- Access to all streaming parameters and streaming statistics without opening a new panel

- One-click start/stop for encoding and streaming

- Sorting and filtering functions for video and audio encoding cores

- Pervasive access to preset management and creation

The redesigned user interface for the Makito X4 exemplifies the Haivision commitment to continuous innovation and customer-centric solutions. Whether for professional broadcasters, defense, government, and public safety agencies as well as corporate enterprises, the latest version of Makito X4 empowers users to elevate their video streaming workflows like never before.

For more information on the new Makito X4 video encoder and to explore the full range of Haivision products, visit http://www.haivision.com.

About Haivision

Haivision is a leading global provider of mission-critical, real-time video networking and visual collaboration solutions. Our connected cloud and intelligent edge technologies enable organizations globally to engage audiences, enhance collaboration, and support decision making. We provide high quality, low latency, secure, and reliable live video at a global scale. Haivision open sourced its award-winning SRT low latency video streaming protocol and founded the SRT Alliance to support its adoption. Awarded four Emmys® for Technology and Engineering from the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences, Haivision continues to fuel the future of IP video transformation. Founded in 2004, Haivision is headquartered in Montreal and Chicago with offices, sales, and support located throughout the Americas, Europe, and Asia. To learn more, visit Haivision at haivision.com.

Media Contact

Jennifer Gazin, Haivision, 514.334.5445 8309, [email protected], https://haivision.com/

