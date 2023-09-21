Haivision Wins Prestigious IBC2023 Innovation Award for the BBC's Groundbreaking 5G Initiative for Coronation Coverage

It's a great honor to be recognized by IBC with this prestigious award. For nearly two decades, Haivision has been at the forefront of live video contribution technology for the broadcast industry and we continue to play an active role in the industry's technological transformation. Tweet this

To address the challenge of competing for bandwidth on 5G public networks for live contribution from correspondents on the ground during the Coronation, a team led by the BBC, set up a temporary non-public 5G network to provide uncontested connectivity from Buckingham Palace along the Mall to Admiralty Arch. Once deployed, the network, designed and built by Neutral Wireless, was leveraged by 20 international broadcast outlets to provide reliable, low latency connectivity to around 60 devices, including Haivision Pro mobile video transmitters and the Haivision StreamHub receiver.

Each year the IBC Innovation Awards celebrate groundbreaking initiatives transforming the media industry landscape, honoring collaborative efforts to create fresh solutions that address real-world challenges. The awards recognize the high level of innovation and expertise achieved through partnerships and between both technology supplier and users.

"It's a great honor to be recognized by IBC with this prestigious award. For nearly two decades, Haivision has been at the forefront of live video contribution technology for the broadcast industry and we continue to play an active role in the industry's technological transformation," said Mirko Wicha, CEO and President of Haivision. "This recognition is a testament to both our market leading solutions and our collaborative efforts with partners to effectively address the demand for live video contribution over 5G."

In addition, Haivision's next-generation Pro460 mobile video transmitter used during the Coronation won in this year's Best of Show awards at IBC2023 in the TVBEurope category. The Haivision Pro460 transmits multi-camera HD and pristine 4K UHD video, including in HDR, at low latency over 4G/5G networks for live broadcast contribution and remote production.

For more information about Haivision's live video contribution solutions visit: https://www.haivision.com/products/live-video-contribution/

To discover more about how 5G non-public networks are changing the game for live broadcast contribution and details of the winning initiative, read our blog post.

About Haivision

Haivision is a leading global provider of mission-critical, real-time video networking and visual collaboration solutions. Our connected cloud and intelligent edge technologies enable organizations globally to engage audiences, enhance collaboration, and support decision making. We provide high-quality, low latency, secure, and reliable live video at a global scale. Haivision open sourced its award-winning SRT low latency video streaming protocol and founded the SRT Alliance to support its adoption. Awarded four Emmys® for Technology and Engineering from the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences, Haivision continues to fuel the future of IP video transformation. Founded in 2004, Haivision is headquartered in Montreal and Chicago with offices, sales, and support located throughout the Americas, Europe, and Asia. To learn more, visit Haivision at haivision.com.

Media Contact

Jennifer Gazin, Haivision, 514-334-5445 8309, [email protected], https://www.haivision.com/

SOURCE Haivision