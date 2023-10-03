Haizol Takes a Leap into the Future with Groundbreaking AI Technology

In an ever-evolving landscape where innovation is the heartbeat of industry, Haizol, a trailblazer in the field of industrial supply chain services, reaffirms its commitment to remaining at the forefront of the industry. Today, Haizol proudly announces the release of its revolutionary AI technology, Ji Xiao'an, marking another remarkable step forward in the pursuit of excellence.

SHANGHAI, Oct. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- With a legacy of pioneering solutions that drive efficiency and foster growth for factories and businesses, Haizol has once again pushed the boundaries of innovation by introducing Ji Xiao'an—an AI tool designed to support factories in processing the vast volumes of project data they encounter daily. This cutting-edge technology leverages data-driven insights to facilitate matchmaking between businesses and factories, setting a new standard in the industry.

Ji Xiao'an's capabilities extend far beyond conventional systems. It operates as a 24/7 information officer, delivering real-time updates and meticulously decoding essential data elements, such as processes, industries, order volumes, and payment methods. This unrivaled data analysis provides factories with a comprehensive understanding of their projects, ultimately enhancing procurement and supply matching efficiency.

"At Haizol, we believe in the power of innovation to shape the future of industry," said Vivian, Head of the Supplier Division at Haizol. "Ji Xiao'an embodies our unwavering commitment to supporting Chinese factories by simplifying complex data and fostering mutually beneficial connections between businesses and manufacturers. It's a testament to our dedication to driving progress in the industrial supply chain."

Ji Xiao'an's arrival not only bolsters Haizol's position as a leader in the industry but also reaffirms the company's mission to connect businesses and factories in a smarter, more efficient way. By offering this cutting-edge AI technology, Haizol empowers its clients to make informed decisions, streamline processes, and seize opportunities that will shape the future of manufacturing.

As Haizol continues to pave the way for innovation, the release of Ji Xiao'an stands as a testament to the company's enduring commitment to progress. It embodies Haizol's vision of a more connected and efficient industrial supply chain, where data-driven insights transform the way businesses and factories collaborate.

About Haizol:

Haizol is a leading full-stack supply chain service platform founded in 2015. With a focus on industrial components, Haizol leverages digital and intelligent means to enable on-demand manufacturing, improve procurement and sourcing efficiency, and enhance supply chain management capabilities for various manufacturing enterprises.

