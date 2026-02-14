Hal Graff Launches "Love and Death at the Encierro," the First Novel in the Harold Gatewood Political Espionage Series

Political Espionage Thriller Launches New Series Hal Graff's Love and Death at the Encierro introduces Harold Gatewood in a high-stakes tale of international intrigue, romance, and terrorism set during Spain's Running of the Bulls

BLOOMINGTON, Ill., Feb. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Author Hal Graff has released Love and Death at the Encierro, a political espionage, mystery thriller, and romance novel, marking the beginning of his 31-volume Love and Death Mysteries series. The novel introduces Harold Gatewood, a former professional baseball player turned secret agent, navigating international intrigue and personal danger.

After a successful nine-year baseball career, Gatewood travels to Spain's Festival of San Toro de Lidia, known for the famous "Running of the Bulls." During the festival, he becomes embroiled in a series of life-threatening events, including encounters with a sociopathic serial killer, a female companion's former lover, and a Basque terrorist organization targeting the festival. Gatewood's actions with local authorities and intelligence agencies elevate him to an "Accidental Hero," setting the stage for future adventures.

The novel explores themes of political espionage, romance, heroism, and international intrigue. It is now available in six languages, including English, Spanish, German, Russian, Chinese, and Japanese, reflecting Graff's growing international readership.

Hal Graff holds a doctorate in business administration and twelve professional insurance designations. He is also a former professional baseball player, father, and grandfather. With 118 published novels and more than 8.4 million words to his name, Graff writes for Christian values and the glorification of God. His work spans mystery thrillers, political espionage, action adventures, and faith-based narratives.

Love and Death at the Encierro is available on Amazon and other bookstores worldwide. Readers can find additional information about the author and his published works through his website.

Author Website: Harold Graff

Book Link: Love and Death at the Encierro

