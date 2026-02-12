Hal Graff Releases "Love and Death in Cuba," the Second Installment in the Harold Gatewood Political Espionage Series

New Espionage Thriller Expands International Intrigue Hal Graff's Love and Death in Cuba continues the Harold Gatewood series with a gripping tale of baseball, politics, and global danger

BLOOMINGTON, Ill., Feb. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- United States — Author Hal Graff has released Love and Death in Cuba, a political espionage and mystery thriller novel and the second volume in the long-running Harold Gatewood Mysteries series. The book continues the international storyline begun in Love and Death at the Encierro and expands the scope of the series' geopolitical and personal themes.

Love and Death in Cuba follows Harold Gatewood, a former professional baseball player attempting to revive his athletic career while coping with personal loss. After surviving multiple assassination attempts in Spain and being honored by the King of Spain and the town of San Toro de Lidia for acts of heroism, Gatewood travels to Cuba to scout talent for the Universal Baseball Games on behalf of Major League Baseball.

While in Cuba, Gatewood becomes involved in a series of escalating events, including renewed assassination attempts, interactions with international terrorist groups, and plots involving hired contract killers. The storyline also introduces political tensions tied to an American billionaire's plan to retaliate against the Cuban government, alongside broader efforts to destabilize the nation's leadership. These events place Gatewood at the center of developments with potential international consequences.

The novel combines elements of political intrigue, mystery, and romance, using real-world geopolitical settings as a backdrop for its fictional narrative. It is the second of a planned thirty-one novels in the Love and Death series and represents the author's 118th published work.

Hal Graff holds a doctorate in business administration and has earned twelve professional insurance designations. Before his writing career, he played professional baseball. He is also a father and grandfather. To date, Graff has published more than 8.4 million words across novels spanning political espionage, mystery thrillers, historical fiction, and faith-based narratives. He has stated that his writing is guided by his Christian faith and is intended to reflect those values.

Love and Death in Cuba is available on Amazon and other major book retailers as part of the Harold Gatewood Mysteries series. Additional information about the author and his published works can be found on his website www.halgraffbooks.com.

Media Contact

Kelly Sanchez, Stellar Literary Press and Media, 1 (650) 546-4251, [email protected], https://stellarliterary.com/

SOURCE Stellar Literary Press and Media