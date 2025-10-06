Halbert Hargrove Named to CNBC FA 100 List for the Seventh Consecutive Year

"As we continue to grow Halbert Hargrove and navigate the strategic challenges of sustaining a multi-generational RIA, it is an honor to be recognized as one of CNBC's top financial advisory firms for the seventh consecutive year." JC Abusaid, CEO and President, Halbert Hargrove Post this

The FA 100 list is based on a blend of data analysis and editorial review. Data was culled from thousands of advisory firms and provided by AccuPoint Data Solutions. Factors included in the rankings were regulatory/compliance record, years in business, number of employees, total accounts under management, number of investment advisors, the ratio of investment advisors to the total number of employees, percentage of discretionary assets under management (AUM), and total AUM. This list gives investors access to advisory firms deemed the top advisory firms in the country that help guide clients on their journey to achieving financial freedom.

"Providing fiduciary standards to our clients is one of our utmost priorities," said Cecilia Williams, Chief Operating Officer at Halbert Hargrove. "Achieving this recognition for seven consecutive years is a true testament to our team's dedication."

In December 2024, Halbert Hargrove was named one of Financial Planning's 52 Best RIAs to Work For.2 In July 2025, Halbert Hargrove was also ranked number 136 out of 252 on Financial Advisor Magazine's 2025 RIA Survey & Ranking.3

Halbert Hargrove has eleven offices across the country, with a total of 53 full-time employees. In addition to its Long Beach headquarters, locations include San Diego, Valencia, and Irvine, California; Denver and Boulder, Colorado; Bellevue, Washington; Eugene, Oregon; Scottsdale, Arizona; and The Woodlands and Houston, Texas.

1 Last received October 2025 based on 12/31/24 data. All prior rankings were published in September or October of each ranking year and were based on 12/31 data of the previous year. CNBC enlisted data provider AccuPoint Solutions to assist with the ranking. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors did not pay a fee to participate in the survey; however, HH did pay to license the CNBC FA 100 logo. View Methodology.

2 Last received December 2024 based on survey submitted 09/20/2024 using 2023-2024 data. Financial Planning conducted the survey, and its data partner, Best Companies Group, assisted with the ranking. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors did not pay a fee to participate in the survey. View Methodology

3 Last Received July 2025 based on 12/31/24 data. FA Magazine conducted the survey. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors did not pay a fee to participate in the survey. View Methodology.

About Halbert Hargrove

Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors, LLC, is a fiduciary investment management and wealth advisory firm that provides investment management, wealth advisory, financial planning, and consulting services to individuals and families. Founded in 1933, Halbert Hargrove is headquartered in Long Beach, CA, and has approximately $3.5B assets under management as of 12/31/24. For more information, please visit www.halberthargrove.com. For more information about the awards and accolades listed above, please visit: https://www.halberthargrove.com/industry-awards/.

Media Contact

Abbie Sheridan, Halbert Hargrove, 1 5162867056, [email protected], www.halberthargrove.com

