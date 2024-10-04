Halbert Hargrove Named to CNBC FA 100 List for the Sixth Consecutive Year

Being recognized by CNBC as one of the top financial advisory firms in the country for the sixth consecutive year underscores our dedication to excellence. At Halbert Hargrove, we prioritize the needs and goals of our clients, and this honor reflects our commitment to them. Post this

The rankings of the sixth annual FA list are based on data culled from thousands of advisory firms and provided by AccuPoint Solutions. Factors included in the rankings were disclosures, years in business, average account size, total accounts under management, number of investment advisors, the ratio of investment advisors to the total number of employees, and discretionary and total AUM. This list gives investors access to the advisory firms deemed best at helping clients navigate their financial lives.

"Our employees are the heart and soul of Halbert Hargrove," said Kelli Kiemle, Managing Director of Growth and Client Experience at Halbert Hargrove. "This recognition is a testament to their dedication, knowledge, and the genuine care they bring to client interactions."

Earlier this year, Halbert Hargrove was named one of InvestmentNews Best Places to Work for Financial Advisors in 2024, ranking 14th on the list of companies with 30-49 employees. The InvestmentNews survey was based on information submitted 10/17/2023 using 2022-2023 data. For more details on Halbert Hargrove's rankings, please visit https://www.halberthargrove.com/industry-awards/.

Halbert Hargrove has ten offices across the country, with a total of 50 employees. In addition to its Long Beach headquarters, locations include San Diego and Costa Mesa, California; Boulder and Denver, Colorado; Bellevue, Washington; Scottsdale, Arizona; Eugene, Oregon; and The Woodlands and Houston, Texas.

About Halbert Hargrove

Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors, LLC, is a fiduciary investment management and wealth advisory firm that provides investment management, wealth advisory, financial planning, and consulting services to individuals and families. Founded in 1933, Halbert Hargrove is headquartered in Long Beach, CA, and has approximately $3B assets under management. For more information, please visit www.halberthargrove.com. For more information about the awards and accolades listed above, please visit: https://www.halberthargrove.com/industry-awards/.

