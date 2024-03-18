HALCO Achieves International GRS Certification For ReVive® Recycled Hook and Loop

Leading Fastener Manufacturer's Recycled Nylon Hook and Loop Product Line Meets Highest Standard for Recycled Materials.

HAYWARD, Calif., March 18, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Halco USA, a leading manufacturer of hook and loop fastening products, announced today that its line of recycled nylon hook and loop products has achieved certification to the Global Recycled Standard (GRS).

The GRS is an international, voluntary, full product standard that sets requirements for third-party certification of recycled content, chain of custody, social and environmental practices, and chemical restrictions. It is administered by Textile Exchange, a global non-profit that promotes lower impact materials and responsible supply networks.

"Earning GRS certification validates our commitment to sustainability and to doing our part to reduce ocean plastic pollution," said Guy Fussell, Halco's General Manager. "Our ReVive recycled hook and loop products allow manufacturers in industries like automotive, apparel, textiles, military, and packaging to make a positive environmental impact and enhance the sustainability of their brands."

Halco's recycled nylon hook and loop fasteners were launched in late 2023 and include sew-in hook and loop fasteners, unnapped loop, back-to-back hook and loop bundling tape and fire retardant hook and loop materials. With GRS certification, brands can clearly see and promote that Halco's recycled hook and loop products contain recycled materials that have been responsibly produced. The certification covers production from the recycled material source to the final manufacturing stage.

"Increasingly, our customers are seeking sustainable material solutions that don't sacrifice quality or performance," said Guy Fussell. "Our recycled hook and loop products meet the highest standards and allow brands to make an authentic environmental statement while delivering the proven performance and value of Halco's traditional products."

For more information on Halco's GRS certified recycled nylon hook and loop fasteners, visit Halco's ReVive product page. Additional information on Halco's corporate social and environmental policies can be found here.

ABOUT HALCO USA

HALCO provides state-of-the-art fastening solutions based on Hook and Loop technology, industrial adhesives, and specialty fastening products. We use advanced technology and ISO 9001 certified methodologies to deliver superior converting services. Our personalized service brings together products, packaging, pricing, engineering, testing, and inventory programs into a total solution. HALCO products can be found in global brands like Tesla, Boeing, and Caterpillar, and we supply printers and sewing contractors across the country with fastening systems that deliver unmatched value.

