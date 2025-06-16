HALCO Releases Industry's First Comprehensive Hook & Loop Performance Guide

HALCO USA has released the industry's first Hook & Loop Performance Guide, offering a comprehensive technical resource for selecting optimal fastening solutions. The 17-page guide features a 5-step selection process and standardized performance data for over 25 HALCO® hook and loop combinations, helping engineers evaluate options based on peel strength, shear strength, cycle life, and application-specific needs. Designed to simplify decision-making for design engineers, it supports industries like automotive, medical, aerospace, military, and manufacturing.

HAYWARD, Calif., June 16, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Engineering Resource Features 5-Step Selection Process and Performance Data for 25+ Halco® Hook & Loop Product Combinations.

HALCO USA, a leading provider of innovative reclosabe fastening solutions, today announced the release of its comprehensive Hook & Loop Performance Guide, the industry's first technical resource to provide performance characterizations and systematic selection guidance for hook and loop fastening systems.

The 17-page guide addresses a critical challenge faced by design engineers: selecting the optimal hook and loop combination from dozens of available options based on their need for shear strength, peel strength and cycle life. HALCO's new resource eliminates guesswork by providing standardized performance metrics, visual comparisons, and a structured 5-step selection process.

"We have always provided rich technical information via our tech data sheets. This guide puts the basic performance information in one easy-to-use guide and helps them narrow down possible choices based on their performance needs" said Guy Fussell, Managing Director. "Then we can discuss how the fastener will be integrated into their design and assist with evaluation samples and prototyping."

Key Features of the Performance Guide Include:

Complete Performance Database – Standardized peel strength, shear strength, cycle life, and thickness data for all 25+ HALCO® hook and loop combinations, enabling accurate performance comparisons and predictions

Systematic 5-Step Selection Process – A structured decision tree that guides engineers through environmental requirements, skin contact considerations, strength needs, profile requirements, and application-specific performance criteria

Performance Characterizations – Detailed descriptions of each combination's optimal use cases, from "Ultra-Gentle" applications for sensitive skin contact to "Maximum Security" solutions for structural fastening requirements

The guide draws up HALCO's 30+ years of fastening expertise and addresses applications across automotive, medical device, aerospace, military, and industrial manufacturing sectors. All performance data is based on factory testing using HALCO® branded combinations.

"This guide exemplifies our 'Solutions That Connect' philosophy," added Guy. "We're not just providing products – we're delivering the technical expertise and resources that help our customers design better products faster."

The HALCO® Hook & Loop Performance Guide is available as a free download at www.halcousa.com. Engineers can also schedule technical consultations with HALCO's application specialists for custom requirements and specific design challenges.

https://www.halcousa.com/

HALCO USA is a leading provider of innovative attachment, closure, and fastening solutions for OEM manufacturers worldwide. Based in Hayward, California, HALCO specializes in custom converting services and engineered fastening materials for automotive, medical, aerospace, military, and industrial applications. The company's comprehensive product portfolio includes hook and loop fasteners, adhesive solutions, and specialty materials designed to enhance product performance and manufacturing efficiency. For more information, visit www.halcousa.com.

Media Contact

Inquiries, HALCO USA, 1 5107831400, [email protected], https://www.halcousa.com/

Murray F, HALCO USA, 1 5107831400, [email protected], https://www.halcousa.com/

SOURCE HALCO USA