Halco USA Unveils a New Brand Identity and Tagline - 'Solutions That Connect'

HAYWARD, Calif., Oct. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Halco USA, a leading manufacturer and converter of reclosable fastening and attachment solutions, today announced the launch of its new brand identity and tagline, "Solutions That Connect." This rebranding reflects the company's evolution from a hook and loop materials expert to a comprehensive provider of innovative fastening, attachment, and closure solutions.

For over 20 years, Halco USA has been known for its expertise in hook and loop materials. The company has since expanded its capabilities to include custom manufacturing, specialized adhesive solutions, and a broad range of attachment technologies to meet diverse industry needs.

"At Halco USA, we have always prided ourselves on being innovators in the world of reclosable fastening solutions," said Guy Fussell, Managing Director of Halco USA. "As our company has grown, we have expanded our offerings and our services to be more than a fastening materials supplier. We actually help design and manufacture reclosable fastening parts and components for our customers. This rebranding showcases our commitment to providing cutting-edge solutions that address the unique challenges faced by our customers across various industries."

The new brand identity emphasizes Halco's consultative approach, encouraging customers to involve the company earlier in their design and prototyping processes. This approach allows Halco to leverage its expertise in creating customized solutions that meet specific application requirements and regulatory standards.

While the company's visual identity is changing, Halco USA remains committed to its core values of fastening materials expertise, exceptional customer service, rapid response times, and innovative problem-solving. The rebranding reinforces Halco's position as a trusted partner in developing and delivering advanced fastening solutions.

For more information about Halco USA's new brand identity and enhanced capabilities, visit https://www.halcousa.com/about-us/our-brand/

About Halco USA

Halco USA, based in Hayward, California, is a leading manufacturer and converter of reclosable fastening and attachment solutions. With over two decades of experience, the company specializes in custom manufacturing, adhesive solutions, and a wide range of attachment technologies. Halco USA serves diverse industries with innovative, high-quality products and exceptional customer service.

Murray Fussell, HALCO, 1 510-783-1400

