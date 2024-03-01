Halcyon Financial Technology Completes SOC2 Type 2 Audit

"Earning SOC 2 compliance is a significant milestone for our company and an essential indicator of how seriously we take security and client privacy" - Rodric O'Connor, Managing Partner of HalcyonFT Post this

"HalcyonFT is committed to delivering the highest data security and privacy level, and SOC 2 is a key part of that commitment" said Joe James, Director of Projects. "We'll continue investing in our security infrastructure and processes to ensure our customers can trust us with their resources and sensitive data."

SOC 2, which stands for Systems and Organization Controls 2, was created by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA) in 2010. Considered the gold standard for data security, achieving SOC 2 indicates that a company is managing data securely and in a way that protects clients' privacy.

HalcyonFT's SOC 2 audit and report were completed by Thoropass, a nationally recognized compliance firm registered with the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board. The audit verified that HalcyonFT's information security practices, policies, procedures, and operations meet the rigorous SOC 2 Type 1 and Type 2 Trust Service Criteria for security.

Financial services organizations interested in reviewing HalcyonFT's SOC reports or learning more about the company's security practices are encouraged to contact the company.

About Halcyon Financial Technology

Halcyon Financial Technology, L.P. ("HalcyonFT"), is an information technology services firm founded in 2010 by industry veteran Rodric O'Connor. Focused exclusively on serving financial services firms, HalcyonFT delivers outsourced IT solutions with a comprehensive understanding of industry trends, challenges, and expectations. HalcyonFT offers an unparalleled degree of professional IT service encompassing top-level strategic leadership from an award-winning CTO, along with the deep knowledge and focus of all staff in the specific requirements of the financial services industry. For more information, please visit http://www.halcyonft.com.

