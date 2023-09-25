Halcyon Financial Technology Earns 2023 Great Place To Work Certification™

Halcyon Financial Technology, L.P. ("HalcyonFT"), is proud to announce its certification by Great Place To Work® for 2023–2024. The prestigious award is based entirely on what current employees say about their experience working at the company. This year, 100% of HalcyonFT employees said it's a great place to work. This is a tremendous accolade compared to 57% at a typical U.S. company.
SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Founded in 2010, HalcyonFT provides IT solutions to private equity, hedge fund, investment management firms, and family offices, serving firms with a collective AUM of more than $320 billion. The company's name, which describes an idyllically happy and peaceful time, represents the firm's commitment to fostering a positive workplace culture and building strong relationships with clients and partners.
"We are thrilled to have earned this incredible recognition as a Great Place to Work," said Founder and Managing Partner, Rodric O'Connor. "The fact that this award is based on employee feedback means the world to our team. We celebrate and thank them for all they do for our company and for our clients."
"HalcyonFT employees give their best every day, and we do the same by ensuring they have the best possible employee experience," said Steffany Hofmeister, Director of People. "HalcyonFT is an incredibly collaborative environment where every team member is important, equal, and valued. We believe in culture, brand, and doing what is right, every time."
Ms. Hofmeister cited the firm's values of community, work ethic, and philanthropy as factors that contribute to employees' high satisfaction. The firm hosts annual holiday events, quarterly team meetings, monthly dinners, and other events to maintain high morale and camaraderie among the 30+ geographically dispersed team members.
Sarah Lewis-Kulin, the Vice President of Global Recognition at Great Place To Work, emphasizes that certification is earned solely by the real-time feedback of employees regarding their company culture. "By successfully earning this recognition, it is evident that HalcyonFT stands out as one of the top companies to work for, providing a great workplace environment for its employees."
For details about HalcyonFT's Great Place To Work Certification™, visit https://www.greatplacetowork.com/certified-company/7056246.
About Halcyon Financial Technology
Halcyon Financial Technology, L.P. ("HalcyonFT"), is an information technology services firm founded in 2010 by industry veteran Rodric O'Connor. Focused exclusively on serving financial services firms, HalcyonFT delivers outsourced IT solutions with a comprehensive understanding of industry trends, challenges, and expectations. HalcyonFT offers an unparalleled degree of professional IT service encompassing top-level strategic leadership from an award-winning CTO, along with the deep knowledge and focus of all staff in the specific requirements of the financial services industry. For more information, please visit‥http://www.halcyonft.com.
About Great Place to Work Certification™
Great Place To Work® Certification™ is the most definitive "employer-of-choice" recognition that companies aspire to achieve. It is the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience – specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. Great Place to Work Certification is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike and
About Great Place To Work®
As the global authority on workplace culture, Great Place To Work® brings 30 years of groundbreaking research and data to help every place become a great place to work for all. Their proprietary platform and For All™ Model helps companies evaluate the experience of every employee, with exemplary workplaces becoming Great Place To Work Certified™ or receiving recognition on a coveted Best Workplaces™ List. Learn more at greatplacetowork.com.
