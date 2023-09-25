Halcyon Financial Technology Earns 2023 Great Place To Work Certification™

"HalcyonFT is an incredibly collaborative environment where every team member is important, equal, and valued. We believe in culture, brand, and doing what is right, every time." Tweet this

"HalcyonFT employees give their best every day, and we do the same by ensuring they have the best possible employee experience," said Steffany Hofmeister, Director of People. "HalcyonFT is an incredibly collaborative environment where every team member is important, equal, and valued. We believe in culture, brand, and doing what is right, every time."

Ms. Hofmeister cited the firm's values of community, work ethic, and philanthropy as factors that contribute to employees' high satisfaction. The firm hosts annual holiday events, quarterly team meetings, monthly dinners, and other events to maintain high morale and camaraderie among the 30+ geographically dispersed team members.

Sarah Lewis-Kulin, the Vice President of Global Recognition at Great Place To Work, emphasizes that certification is earned solely by the real-time feedback of employees regarding their company culture. "By successfully earning this recognition, it is evident that HalcyonFT stands out as one of the top companies to work for, providing a great workplace environment for its employees."

For details about HalcyonFT's Great Place To Work Certification™, visit https://www.greatplacetowork.com/certified-company/7056246.

About Halcyon Financial Technology

Halcyon Financial Technology, L.P. ("HalcyonFT"), is an information technology services firm founded in 2010 by industry veteran Rodric O'Connor. Focused exclusively on serving financial services firms, HalcyonFT delivers outsourced IT solutions with a comprehensive understanding of industry trends, challenges, and expectations. HalcyonFT offers an unparalleled degree of professional IT service encompassing top-level strategic leadership from an award-winning CTO, along with the deep knowledge and focus of all staff in the specific requirements of the financial services industry. For more information, please visit‥http://www.halcyonft.com.

About Great Place to Work Certification™

Great Place To Work® Certification™ is the most definitive "employer-of-choice" recognition that companies aspire to achieve. It is the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience – specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. Great Place to Work Certification is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike and

About Great Place To Work®

As the global authority on workplace culture, Great Place To Work® brings 30 years of groundbreaking research and data to help every place become a great place to work for all. Their proprietary platform and For All™ Model helps companies evaluate the experience of every employee, with exemplary workplaces becoming Great Place To Work Certified™ or receiving recognition on a coveted Best Workplaces™ List. Learn more at greatplacetowork.com.

Media Contact

Steffany Hofmeister, Halcyon Financial Technology, 1 628-226-8158, [email protected], https://www.halcyonft.com/

SOURCE Halcyon Financial Technology