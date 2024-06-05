Halcyon Financial Technology Earns ISO 27001 Certification

Achieving the ISO 27001 certification underscores HalcyonFT's unwavering commitment to safeguarding information entrusted to the company by its clients and emphasizes our team's dedication to quality, efficiency, and continuous improvement. Post this

ISO 27001 is the internationally recognized standard for Information Security Management Systems (ISMS). It ensures that organizations implement rigorous security controls to protect sensitive data.

"Achieving the ISO 27001 certification underscores HalcyonFT's unwavering commitment to safeguarding information entrusted to the company by its clients and emphasizes our team's dedication to quality, efficiency, and continuous improvement," said Joe James, Partner and Director of Projects.

Obtaining ISO 27001 certification involves a rigorous assessment conducted by independent auditors. It requires organizations to establish comprehensive security policies, implement robust security controls, conduct regular risk assessments, and continuously improve their information security posture. HalcyonFT's audit was conducted by the Johanson Group, a registered auditor for the ISO 27001 certification body.

Financial services organizations interested in reviewing HalcyonFT's ISO 27001 report or learning more about the company's security practices are encouraged to contact the company.

About Halcyon Financial Technology

Halcyon Financial Technology, L.P. ("HalcyonFT"), is an information technology services firm founded in 2010 by industry veteran Rodric O'Connor. Focused exclusively on serving financial services firms, HalcyonFT delivers outsourced IT solutions with a comprehensive understanding of industry trends, challenges, and expectations. HalcyonFT offers an unparalleled degree of professional IT service encompassing top-level strategic leadership from an award-winning CTO, along with the deep knowledge and focus of all staff in the specific requirements of the financial services industry. For more information, please visit www.halcyonft.com.

Media Contact

Steffany Hofmeister, Halcyon Financial Technology, L.P., 1 628-226-8158, [email protected], https://www.halcyonft.com/

SOURCE Halcyon Financial Technology, L.P.