Halcyon Financial Technology Hires Mohammed Wahid as UK Director

"My consulting work has given me insight into IT challenges and solutions across industries, and I greatly admire HalcyonFT's white-glove services." - Mo Wahid, UK Director

Mr. Wahid has more than 20 years of experience in IT support and consultant roles, primarily in the financial services sector. He previously founded and served as the Managing Partner of Topology MS, a UK-based managed services company delivering bespoke solutions mainly in the financial services sector. Under his leadership, the firm specialized in extending clients' in-house teams with highly experienced, helpful, and client-focused response units with outstanding client service delivery that achieved a 100% renewal rate.

"My consulting work has given me insight into IT challenges and solutions across industries, and I greatly admire HalcyonFT's white-glove services," said Mr. Wahid. "I'm excited about the opportunity to manage and improve HalcyonFT's services and grow the team in the UK."

Prior to launching Topology, Mr. Wahid served as the VP of Investment Banking Technology Support Services for Jefferies International Ltd. Earlier in his career, he managed the London office for Broadview International, a tech-sector investment bank, and he also worked as an analyst in contracted roles at various banks. He has a proven track record of building strong relationships and improving business processes by establishing clear communication between IT and business departments. He also has significant experience providing clients with full-circle support services for system and hardware integration, IT infrastructure implementations, and IT management.

Founded in 2010, HalcyonFT provides IT solutions to private equity, hedge fund, investment management firms, and family offices, serving firms with a collective AUM of more than $320 billion. The new UK office expands the firm's international presence and will increase the value it can deliver to US clients with UK offices, as well as new clients headquartered in the UK.

HalcyonFT's new UK location may be contacted at 71-75 Shelton Street, Covent Garden, London, WC2H 9JQ. For information about HalcyonFT's services and career opportunities, visit www.halcyonft.com.

About Halcyon Financial Technology

Halcyon Financial Technology, L.P. ("HalcyonFT"), is an information technology services firm founded in 2010 by industry veteran Rodric O'Connor. Focused exclusively on serving financial services firms, HalcyonFT delivers outsourced IT solutions with a comprehensive understanding of industry trends, challenges, and expectations. HalcyonFT offers an unparalleled degree of professional IT service encompassing top-level strategic leadership from an award-winning CTO, along with the deep knowledge and focus of all staff in the specific requirements of the financial services industry. For more information, please visit‥www.halcyonft.com.

Media Contact

Steffany Hofmeister, Halcyon Financial Technology, L.P., 1 628-226-8158, [email protected], www.halcyonft.com

SOURCE Halcyon Financial Technology, L.P.