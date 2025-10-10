Halcyon Financial Technology, L.P. Earns 2025 Great Place To Work Certification™

"This Great Place To Work Certification really belongs to our employees, whose passion and dedication drive everything we do at HalcyonFT. They are the reason we continue to grow and deliver solutions that propel our clients forward." Managing Partner Rodric O'Connor Post this

"We have always believed that when we invest in our people, success follows," said Managing Partner Rodric O'Connor. "This Great Place To Work Certification really belongs to our employees, whose passion and dedication drive everything we do at HalcyonFT. They are the reason we continue to grow and deliver solutions that propel our clients forward."

HalcyonFT's ability to ensure a positive employee experience year after year stems from intentional, coordinated efforts across the organization. Director of People and Culture Steffany Hofmeister has spent the past four years building best-in-class systems for onboarding, professional development, and performance feedback while also organizing regular professional and social gatherings that strengthen camaraderie among a remote team. In addition, HalcyonFT maintains a robust philanthropic program that donates 1% of all profits to organizations and causes aligned with the company's values. In this way, employees know that their work is making a meaningful impact in local communities.

In 2025, Great Place To Work® and Fortune magazine selected HalcyonFT for the Fortune Best Small Workplaces™ List as one of the top 100 Small Business workplaces in the US, and the Fortune Best Workplaces in the Bay Area™ List for being one of the top 75 workplaces in the Bay Area, California.

According to Great Place To Work research, job seekers are 4.5 times more likely to find a great boss at a Certified great workplace. Additionally, employees at Certified workplaces are 93% more likely to look forward to coming to work, and are twice as likely to be paid fairly, earn a fair share of the company's profits and have a fair chance at promotion.

Halcyon Financial Technology, L.P.

Halcyon Financial Technology, L.P. ("HalcyonFT"), is an information technology services firm founded in 2010 by industry veteran Rodric O'Connor. Focused exclusively on serving financial services firms, HalcyonFT delivers outsourced IT solutions with a comprehensive understanding of industry trends, challenges and expectations. HalcyonFT offers an unparalleled degree of professional IT service encompassing top-level strategic leadership from an award-winning CTO, along with deep knowledge and focus of all staff in the specific requirements of the financial services industry. For more information, please visit www.halcyonft.com.

Great Place to Work Certification™

Great Place To Work® Certification™ is the most definitive "employer-of-choice" recognition that companies aspire to achieve. It is the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience – specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. Great Place to Work Certification is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience. Every year, more than 10,000 companies across 60 countries apply to get Great Place To Work-Certified.

Great Place To Work®

As the global authority on workplace culture, Great Place To Work® brings 30 years of groundbreaking research and data to help every place become a great place to work for all. Their proprietary platform and For All™ Model helps companies evaluate the experience of every employee, with exemplary workplaces becoming Great Place To Work Certified™ or receiving recognition on a coveted Best Workplaces™ List.

Media Contact

