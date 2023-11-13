Halcyon Financial Technology, L.P. Expands into London, UK

"We are seeing an increase in interest from UK based investment firms in the high-touch IT service that we provide." - Founder and Managing Partner Rodric O'Connor Post this

Mr. Wahid, who has more than 20 years of experience in IT support and consultant roles, is well suited to lead HalcyonFT's European expansion. "I'm honored to have this opportunity to join HalcyonFT, and I look forward to guiding our teams to ensure they provide the same white-glove IT support to UK private equity, VC and family offices as we already do throughout the United States."

HalcyonFT's new UK location may be contacted at 71-75 Shelton Street, Covent Garden, London, WC2H 9JQ. For information about HalcyonFT's services and career opportunities, visit www.halcyonft.com.

About Halcyon Financial Technology

Halcyon Financial Technology, L.P. ("HalcyonFT"), is an information technology services firm founded in 2010 by industry veteran Rodric O'Connor. Focused exclusively on serving financial services firms, HalcyonFT delivers outsourced IT solutions with a comprehensive understanding of industry trends, challenges, and expectations. HalcyonFT offers an unparalleled degree of professional IT service encompassing top-level strategic leadership from an award-winning CTO, along with the deep knowledge and focus of all staff in the specific requirements of the financial services industry. For more information, please visit‥www.halcyonft.com.

Media Contact

Steffany Hofmeister, Halcyon Financial Technology, L.P., 1 628-226-8158, [email protected], www.halcyonft.com

