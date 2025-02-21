Halcyon Financial Technology, L.P. Joins Global Elite With WealthBriefing Award

Receiving our second WealthTech Americas Award is an honor for the entire team at HalcyonFT and a testament to the exceptional, high-touch service that we provide to our clients. Post this

The WealthBriefing WealthTech Americas Awards are part of a global program run by WealthBriefing, and its sister publications WealthBriefingAsia and Family Wealth Report, encompassing all of the world's major wealth management centers.

Participants around the world recognize that winning awards is particularly important in these challenging times as it gives clients reassurance in the solidity and sustainability of the winner's business and operating model.

"Receiving our second WealthTech Americas Award is an honor for the entire team at HalcyonFT and a testament to the exceptional, high-touch service that we provide to our clients," said Rodric O'Connor, HalcyonFT Founder and Managing Partner. "We appreciate receiving recognition for our work as a true implementation partner in the investment industry, with 136 projects completed in the last year, including complex cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity initiatives."

Stephen Harris, ClearView Financial Media's CEO, and publisher of WealthBriefing, was first to extend his congratulations to all winners and highly commended companies. "Every winning entrant has been subjected to a rigorous and independent judging process and should be rightly proud of the success they have achieved this year.

"This year we have seen a marked increase in entrants and interest in all our global awards programs and the WealthBriefing WealthTech Americas Awards 2024 is no exception. These awards give organizations and individuals the opportunity to clarify their strategic thinking, have it independently validated, be recognized internally and externally and to celebrate in style with their peers.

"I offer my congratulations and best wishes for the future to all winners and highly commended firms. They are all worthy recipients who join the prestigious list of wealth management professionals who form the global elite of WealthBriefing winners."

Winners and highly commended companies were announced on February 20, 2025.

About Halcyon Financial Technology, L.P.

Halcyon Financial Technology, L.P. ("HalcyonFT"), is an information technology services firm founded in 2010 by industry veteran Rodric O'Connor. Focused exclusively on serving financial services firms, HalcyonFT delivers outsourced IT solutions with a comprehensive understanding of industry trends, challenges and expectations. HalcyonFT offers an unparalleled degree of professional IT service encompassing top-level strategic leadership from an award-winning CTO, along with deep knowledge and focus of all staff in the specific requirements of the financial services industry. For more information, please visit www.halcyonft.com.

About ClearView Financial Media Ltd ("ClearView")

ClearView Financial Media was founded by Chief Executive, Stephen Harris in 2004, to provide high quality 'need to know' information for the discerning private client community. London-based, but with a truly global focus, ClearView publishes the WealthBriefing group of newswires, along with research reports and newsletters, while also running a pan-global thought-leadership events and awards programme.

Media Contact

Steffany Hofmeister, Halcyon Financial Technology, L.P., 1 628-226-8158, [email protected], https://www.halcyonft.com/

SOURCE Halcyon Financial Technology, L.P.