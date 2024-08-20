Halcyon Health Opens its First Wellness Center in Las Vegas this Fall

"Halcyon Health was founded with a singular vision: to support your personal health journey with innovative, flexible and adaptive care while also providing you access to resources and treatments that take you from just healthy to fully optimized," stated Rachel Bowers, Provider for Halcyon Health. Post this

The premier clinic will offer access to providers through a patient portal, prescription management, follow-up blood panel reviews with providers, access to nutritionists, personal trainers and discounts at local fitness studios.

"Our support in Halcyon Health is not just about opening another healthcare facility; it's about backing an innovative and transformative vision for holistic wellness for the local Las Vegas community," said Zach Takacs, Halcyon Cofounder. "By investing in Halcyon Health, we are empowering individuals to take control of their health journey while fostering a community dedicated to achieving long-term vitality and well-being," said Tabitha Simmons, Halcyon Cofounder.

Halcyon Health's aesthetically pleasing space is crafted to transport you to the serene ambiance of Tulum. From the earthy hues and natural textures that are present in the clinic to the gentle glow of atmospheric lighting, the environment is designed to promote relaxation and healing. Lush greenery and strategically placed artwork further enhance the soothing scene, offering a tranquil haven where patients can feel at home and at ease during their visit.

For the latest news and developments leading up to the inauguration of this state-of-the-art facility, visit halcyonoptimized.com.

About Halcyon Health

Halcyon Health is a solution-based holistic wellness center that gives you personalized treatment plans, in Las Vegas, Nevada. They are dedicated to promoting optimal health through Contrast Therapy, IV Therapy, Peptide Therapy etc. Their approach combines modern medicine with complimentary practices. Halcyon Health prioritizes each individual and their journey to wellness, offering a tailored treatment plan that addresses physical and wellness health. Their goal is to create a supportive environment where patients can achieve balance, vitality, and a renewed sense of vitality in their lives. For more information on Halcyon Health, visit halcyonoptimized.com, or follow us on Instagram or Facebook.

Halcyon Health Services

Bioidentical Hormone Replacement Therapy (BHRT) for Men and Women

Contrast Therapy - 190 degree dry Sauna and 42 degree commercial commercial-grade filtered cold plunge

IV Therapy & Vitamin Shots

Medical Grade Nutraceuticals

Weight Loss

Anti-Aging

Media Contact

Candace Youde, Halcyon Health, 480.521.7252, [email protected], https://www.halcyonoptimized.com/

SOURCE Halcyon Health