Halcyon Health Opens its First Wellness Center in Las Vegas this Fall

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Halcyon Health, an innovative healthcare and wellness center, is set to open in Las Vegas this September, at the Bend - a new center southwest of the city. The unique facility is first of its kind and offers a variety of benefits, including bioidentical hormone replacement therapy (BHRT), contrast and IV therapies, and an array of specialized services designed to enhance your well-being. Halcyon's approach combines a thorough analysis of your individual health history and current symptoms to create a treatment plan tailored specifically to your needs and personal health and lifestyle goals.
"Halcyon Health was founded with a singular vision: to support your personal health journey with innovative, flexible and adaptive care while also providing you access to resources and treatments that take you from just healthy to fully optimized. By integrating cutting-edge treatments with compassionate patient-centric care, we aim to redefine healthcare, ensuring every person receives personalized attention and wellness support" stated Rachel Bowers, Provider for Halcyon Health. "This can only be done by taking the time to listen and understand each and every patient's issues and concerns."
The premier clinic will offer access to providers through a patient portal, prescription management, follow-up blood panel reviews with providers, access to nutritionists, personal trainers and discounts at local fitness studios.
"Our support in Halcyon Health is not just about opening another healthcare facility; it's about backing an innovative and transformative vision for holistic wellness for the local Las Vegas community," said Zach Takacs, Halcyon Cofounder. "By investing in Halcyon Health, we are empowering individuals to take control of their health journey while fostering a community dedicated to achieving long-term vitality and well-being," said Tabitha Simmons, Halcyon Cofounder.
Halcyon Health's aesthetically pleasing space is crafted to transport you to the serene ambiance of Tulum. From the earthy hues and natural textures that are present in the clinic to the gentle glow of atmospheric lighting, the environment is designed to promote relaxation and healing. Lush greenery and strategically placed artwork further enhance the soothing scene, offering a tranquil haven where patients can feel at home and at ease during their visit.
For the latest news and developments leading up to the inauguration of this state-of-the-art facility, visit halcyonoptimized.com.
About Halcyon Health
Halcyon Health is a solution-based holistic wellness center that gives you personalized treatment plans, in Las Vegas, Nevada. They are dedicated to promoting optimal health through Contrast Therapy, IV Therapy, Peptide Therapy etc. Their approach combines modern medicine with complimentary practices. Halcyon Health prioritizes each individual and their journey to wellness, offering a tailored treatment plan that addresses physical and wellness health. Their goal is to create a supportive environment where patients can achieve balance, vitality, and a renewed sense of vitality in their lives. For more information on Halcyon Health, visit halcyonoptimized.com, or follow us on Instagram or Facebook.
Halcyon Health Services
Bioidentical Hormone Replacement Therapy (BHRT) for Men and Women
Contrast Therapy - 190 degree dry Sauna and 42 degree commercial commercial-grade filtered cold plunge
IV Therapy & Vitamin Shots
Medical Grade Nutraceuticals
Weight Loss
Anti-Aging
Media Contact
Candace Youde, Halcyon Health, 480.521.7252, [email protected], https://www.halcyonoptimized.com/
SOURCE Halcyon Health
