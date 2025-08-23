Hale Injury Law and The Animal Foundation Celebrate 41 Adoptions in One Night

Las Vegas law firm sponsors waived fees at The Animal Foundation's late-night adoption event, helping 41 pets find loving families.
LAS VEGAS, Aug. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Hale Injury Law, a Las Vegas–based personal injury firm dedicated to helping accident victims recover and rebuild their lives, proudly partnered with The Animal Foundation to host the Monday Night Fever Dog Adoption Event on August 18. This special late-night event opened the shelter's doors after hours, creating a unique opportunity for families to meet adoptable pets. The result was extraordinary: 41 pets were adopted in a single evening.
In addition to sponsoring waived adoption fees, Hale Injury Law hosted a contest at their event booth, giving attendees the chance to enter to win $500 while learning more about the firm's commitment to community impact.
The Animal Foundation typically closes adoptions after 7 p.m. and is fully closed on Mondays, making this late-night event a one-of-a-kind celebration. With music, community engagement, and the support of staff and volunteers, Monday Night Fever proved to be an unforgettable evening of hope, second chances, and new beginnings.
About Hale Injury Law
Hale Injury Law is a Las Vegas–based personal injury law firm representing clients across Nevada. With decades of combined experience, the firm advocates for victims of car accidents, motorcycle crashes, slip and fall injuries, and other personal injury cases. Guided by a client-first approach, Hale Injury Law is dedicated to helping people recover physically, emotionally, and financially after an accident. Learn more at haleinjurylaw.com
Visit The Animal Foundation to meet more pets still waiting for their forever homes.
Media Contact
Leila Hale, Hale Injury Law, 1 (702) 996-4318, [email protected], haleinjurylaw.com
David Ingram, Hale Injury Law, [email protected], haleinjurylaw.com
SOURCE Hale Injury Law
Share this article