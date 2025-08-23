Hale Injury Law and The Animal Foundation Celebrate 41 Adoptions in One Night

"Just as we fight for recovery for our clients, we wanted to support second chances for these animals. They are voiceless and need advocates, and by waiving fees we helped families focus on love and bringing pets home." Said Leila Hale, Founding Partner of Hale Injury Law. Post this

The Animal Foundation typically closes adoptions after 7 p.m. and is fully closed on Mondays, making this late-night event a one-of-a-kind celebration. With music, community engagement, and the support of staff and volunteers, Monday Night Fever proved to be an unforgettable evening of hope, second chances, and new beginnings.

About Hale Injury Law

Hale Injury Law is a Las Vegas–based personal injury law firm representing clients across Nevada. With decades of combined experience, the firm advocates for victims of car accidents, motorcycle crashes, slip and fall injuries, and other personal injury cases. Guided by a client-first approach, Hale Injury Law is dedicated to helping people recover physically, emotionally, and financially after an accident. Learn more at haleinjurylaw.com

