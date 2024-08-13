Hale Sky Line of 3-in-1Luxury Handbags Ready for Roll-Out to Professional Women

Tamara Hale, an accountant by profession, has invented and designed a convertible briefcase-tote bag-backpack luxury handbag catered to the unique needs of professional women on the go – now available on her website HaleSky.com

NORTH HAMPTON, N.H., Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- There are tens of millions of professional women in the U.S. with busy lives – both in and out of the office. The Hale Sky Lanah 3-in-1 handbag was designed expressly for them. This unique line of handbags, named after its inventor Tamara Hale, accommodates the multi-faceted needs of today's professional woman like no other handbag currently on the market. Being a professional woman (an accountant) herself, Ms. Hale knows firsthand what those needs are.

"Because I was always on the go with school, work, and catching the train or bus," Ms. Hale explains on her website, "I would carry a handbag, backpack, or backpack purse depending on my needs for the day…" the inventor goes on to reveal that "this is where the idea of a multi-tote bag was born. I wanted a product that offers flexibility without compromising the bag's look and shape. I couldn't find one on the market so, I went ahead and made one myself!"

Since that original flash of inspiration, Ms. Hale has not protected her invention (presently patent pending) but had it made out of the best Italian materials and manufactured in New York City's world-renowned fashion district. Hale Sky bags feature cowhide leather on the outside, bengaline fabric for the inside liner and a high-quality leather coating for the top of the tote straps. Ms. Hale and her team didn't spare a single detail, and it shows. For example, Ms. Hale and her design team decided that the straps need to be made of webbing because moving leather through the buckles is too slow and cumbersome.

Indeed, every aspect of the Hale Sky Lanah 3-in-1 has been optimized for maximal ease-of-use/speed, versatility, value and aesthetics. Perhaps most significantly, while other 3-in-1 women's handbags have straps hanging out post-conversion, no such straps hang out at any iteration/mode of a Hale Sky product. So, not only does this handbag convert easily and quickly from briefcase to tote bag to backpack but it does so with class!

Presently, Tamara Hale is about to commence outreach to major luxury retailers about the benefits of the Hale Sky product line for those retailers' most discerning female patrons, not to mention the significant benefits for any luxury retailer that is first-to-market with these products. If your company would like to reach out to Ms. Hale, you may now do so through the Hale Sky website, HaleSky.com (http://www.halesky.com). There is a contact form along with direct contact information on the Contact page. As well, through that site, you can gain access to additional Hale Sky materials – including product photos, a product demonstration video, and much more.

