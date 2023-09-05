Haleigh Tebben joins Uprise Health as Chief Commercial Officer & President

Uprise Health, a tech-enabled mental health and employee wellbeing company, is thrilled to announce the appointment of Haleigh Tebben as its new Chief Commercial Officer & President.
IRVINE, Calif., Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Uprise Health, a tech-enabled mental health and employee wellbeing company, is thrilled to announce the appointment of Haleigh Tebben as its new Chief Commercial Officer & President. In her new capacity, Haleigh will oversee the entire commercial value stream across the company, including Sales, Account Management, Marketing, Commercial Operations, Sales Enablement, and all commercial aspects of Uprise Health's Labor & Trust vertical.
Pete Strimaitis, CEO of Uprise Health, expressed his enthusiasm about Haleigh's arrival, stating, "Haleigh's proven track record in building and leading commercial organizations makes her a perfect fit for Uprise Health. I'm confident that her 20+ years of experience in insurance, consulting, and healthcare will play a pivotal role in driving our company's strategic initiatives."
In addition to commercial development, Haleigh's role will also encompass thought leadership, strategy development, and supporting all functional areas within the organization. Prior to joining Uprise Health, Haleigh has held the position of Chief Commercial Officer at Brightline as well as Chief Revenue Officer at Collective Health.
"I am thrilled to be joining such an amazing team at Uprise," said Haleigh. "I'm looking forward to helping increase awareness of the broad suite of tech-enabled mental health and chronic condition support solutions the organization has built. As I learned more about the company, I was really impressed by how Uprise Health has used technology to increase utilization and improve effectiveness of their EAP product, while also providing services to support higher acuity needs."
About Uprise Health
Uprise Health is an all-in-one mental health and employee wellbeing solution. By offering members greater access to care coupled with industry-leading technology and proactive outreach to at-risk members, utilization of Uprise Health is drastically higher than traditional EAPs. Members report lower stress and anxiety while organizations reduce risk of turnover, drastically improve productivity, and save money on healthcare costs. Through a vast network of clinical experts and providers across the United States, Uprise Health has been delivering services for over 30 years to millions of members representing a diverse group of employers, health plans, and partners.
