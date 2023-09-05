Haleigh Tebben joins Uprise Health as Chief Commercial Officer & President

"I am thrilled to be joining such an amazing team at Uprise," said Haleigh. "I'm looking forward to helping increase awareness of the broad suite of tech-enabled mental health and chronic condition support solutions the organization has built" Tweet this

In addition to commercial development, Haleigh's role will also encompass thought leadership, strategy development, and supporting all functional areas within the organization. Prior to joining Uprise Health, Haleigh has held the position of Chief Commercial Officer at Brightline as well as Chief Revenue Officer at Collective Health.

"I am thrilled to be joining such an amazing team at Uprise," said Haleigh. "I'm looking forward to helping increase awareness of the broad suite of tech-enabled mental health and chronic condition support solutions the organization has built. As I learned more about the company, I was really impressed by how Uprise Health has used technology to increase utilization and improve effectiveness of their EAP product, while also providing services to support higher acuity needs."

About Uprise Health

Uprise Health is an all-in-one mental health and employee wellbeing solution. By offering members greater access to care coupled with industry-leading technology and proactive outreach to at-risk members, utilization of Uprise Health is drastically higher than traditional EAPs. Members report lower stress and anxiety while organizations reduce risk of turnover, drastically improve productivity, and save money on healthcare costs. Through a vast network of clinical experts and providers across the United States, Uprise Health has been delivering services for over 30 years to millions of members representing a diverse group of employers, health plans, and partners.

