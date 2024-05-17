Halespring Launches Equity Crowdfunding Campaign for HIPAA-Compliant Platform to Empower Mental Health Providers

The Halespring platform is tailor-made to help mental health professionals with things like knowledge sharing, collaboration, and streamlined referrals. Post this

"The Halespring journey began after many years spent helping an adolescent family member navigate the challenges of mental health care. Our mission is to create an effective product and a strong business. By mending what is broken in our mental healthcare system, we believe we are filling a void," said Michael Hermus, CEO of Halespring. "The Halespring platform is tailor-made to help mental health professionals with things like knowledge sharing, collaboration, and streamlined referrals. I am incredibly excited to see the positive impact Halespring can bring to the millions of patients seeking mental health treatment by empowering their dedicated providers."

According to a market survey, 97 percent of mental health providers indicated interest in using a product like Halespring. This strong market validation underscores the gap in current tools available today, and highlights the need for a specialized solution. Upon its 2024 launch, Halespring will be uniquely positioned as the only fully-built, HIPAA-compliant software platform, specifically focused on the needs of mental health professionals.

"By participating in our WeFunder campaign with as little as $100, people have the unique opportunity to invest in a promising technology startup, while also becoming a part of something that really matters: helping to address our ongoing national mental health crisis," continued Hermus.

Early investors in the first $250K will enter a SAFE with a $4.4M valuation cap. Learn more here: https://wefunder.com/halespring

Halespring was selected to present at the 2024 Yale Innovation Summit on May 29 – 30 in New Haven, CT.

About Halespring

Halespring is developing cutting-edge technology solutions that address the critical needs of the mental healthcare community. By providing tools to enhance collaboration and efficiency, Halespring helps healthcare professionals deliver superior care to their patients. Learn more by visiting: https://halespring.com.

Media Contact

Michael Hermus, Halespring, 1 9173706016, [email protected], https://halespring.com/pages/home

SOURCE Halespring