Halespring Launches First Secure Consumer Platform to Empower Families and Streamline Mental Health Support

With families increasingly demanding access, transparency, and a seat at the table, the Halespring platform enables patients and parents to take an active role in their mental health journey, while encouraging their providers to join a more connected system.

"This is the missing connective tissue," said Dr. Frank S. K. Appah Jr., MD, PhD, Halespring's Lead Clinical Advisor and a psychiatrist. "Mental health care often involves multiple specialists—therapists, psychiatrists, school staff, pediatricians—and yet families are too often left out of the conversation. Halespring brings everyone to the same table; it gives providers the context we need to collaborate effectively, and it gives patients and caregivers the clarity they need to stay engaged. Everyone benefits."

The platform integrates directly with Halespring's professional network, enabling secure communication, document sharing, and real-time coordination. Key Features of the Halespring Platform for Patients & Families:

Secure Messaging: HIPAA-compliant chat with care team members

Document Hub: Upload and share school forms, assessments, and care plans

Care Team Overview: Know who's involved in care and what their roles are

Peer Support: groups and communities organized to enhance care journey

Find Care: Halespring helps families find the providers and programs that best fit their needs

Peace of mind and collaborative tools for Patients and Families

"When families bring Halespring to their providers, they're not just introducing a tool; they're setting a new standard for how care should work for them," said Michael Hermus, CEO of Halespring. "As a father who experienced the fragmentation of care firsthand, this is what we always envisioned for Halespring. It empowers patients and their loved ones to understand and coordinate care more clearly, while making it easy for providers to meet this growing expectation. Ultimately, secure, collaborative care becomes the norm because families are asking for it by name, and this will drive better patient outcomes."

Available Now

The Halespring platform is available now at https://halespring.com. Mental health professionals, patients, and family members can sign up for no cost at https://halespring.com/sign-up. All accounts have a free-forever tier, and premium subscriptions are available for advanced features.

