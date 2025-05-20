Haley Marketing Group Acquires Polaris Recruitment Communications

"This acquisition combines Polaris' deep recruitment marketing expertise with Haley Marketing's advanced digital and web solutions, empowering both teams to deliver even greater value to our clients." Post this

"We are thrilled to welcome Polaris Recruitment Communications to the Haley Marketing family," said David Searns, Co-CEO of Haley Marketing Group. "Polaris brings 20 years of recruitment marketing experience to our organization and more than doubles the depth of our recruitment marketing team. We're excited about the synergy between our companies and the opportunities to serve both Haley Marketing and Polaris clients better."

Katie Krzywicki, Director of Digital Marketing at Haley Marketing and former Polaris Vice President of Operations, expressed her enthusiasm for the acquisition, stating, "We're incredibly excited about the opportunity to work alongside Polaris. This acquisition combines Polaris' deep recruitment marketing expertise with Haley Marketing's advanced digital and web solutions, empowering both teams to deliver even greater value to our clients."

The acquisition of Polaris enhances Haley Marketing's service portfolio, providing clients with an even broader range of recruitment marketing solutions: increasing candidate quality, reducing the cost of job advertising, and improving the effectiveness of social media, paid ads, SEO, and traditional media for recruiting.

About Haley Marketing

Haley Marketing provides website development, recruitment marketing, content and social media marketing, and strategy consulting to the staffing industry. In conjunction with their Recruiters Websites division, the company provides services to more than 1,400 staffing and recruiting firms throughout the world.

Haley Marketing's mission is to make world-class marketing fast, easy, and affordable, and the firm's clients range from solo recruiters to larger staffing and recruiting organizations with regional, national, and international offices.

Haley Marketing's services include:

Staffing Websites

Digital Marketing

Branded Content

Recruitment Marketing

Marketing Automation

AI-Powered Marketing Technology

For more information, contact Haley Marketing at 1.888.696.2900.

Media Contact

Mandy Wittschen, Haley Marketing Group, 1 888.696.2900 134, [email protected], https://www.haleymarketing.com/

SOURCE Haley Marketing Group