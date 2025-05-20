Haley Marketing Group Acquires Polaris Recruitment Communications

Haley Marketing Group, the leading website development, content, and recruitment marketing firm serving the staffing and recruiting industries, is pleased to announce the acquisition of Polaris Recruitment Communications. This strategic acquisition further strengthens Haley Marketing's recruitment marketing capabilities, providing clients with expanded expertise and solutions to optimize their talent acquisition strategies.
WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y., May 20, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Haley Marketing Group, the leading website development, content, and recruitment marketing firm serving the staffing and recruiting industries, is pleased to announce the acquisition of Polaris Recruitment Communications. This strategic acquisition further strengthens Haley Marketing's recruitment marketing capabilities, providing clients with expanded expertise and solutions to optimize their talent acquisition strategies.
Founded in 2004, Polaris Recruitment Communications specializes in recruitment marketing strategy, career site development, Indeed job advertising management, paid recruitment media management (PPC and traditional advertising), and social recruiting services. The firm has extensive expertise in managing job advertising for high-volume retailers, as well as recruitment marketing and employment branding for law firms, higher education, manufacturing, and healthcare organizations. With a deep understanding of human resources, recruitment advertising, media strategy, and client services, Polaris brings a wealth of knowledge and recruitment marketing experience to the Haley Marketing team.
"We are thrilled to welcome Polaris Recruitment Communications to the Haley Marketing family," said David Searns, Co-CEO of Haley Marketing Group. "Polaris brings 20 years of recruitment marketing experience to our organization and more than doubles the depth of our recruitment marketing team. We're excited about the synergy between our companies and the opportunities to serve both Haley Marketing and Polaris clients better."
Katie Krzywicki, Director of Digital Marketing at Haley Marketing and former Polaris Vice President of Operations, expressed her enthusiasm for the acquisition, stating, "We're incredibly excited about the opportunity to work alongside Polaris. This acquisition combines Polaris' deep recruitment marketing expertise with Haley Marketing's advanced digital and web solutions, empowering both teams to deliver even greater value to our clients."
The acquisition of Polaris enhances Haley Marketing's service portfolio, providing clients with an even broader range of recruitment marketing solutions: increasing candidate quality, reducing the cost of job advertising, and improving the effectiveness of social media, paid ads, SEO, and traditional media for recruiting.
