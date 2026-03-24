Haley Marketing Launches Rogue Active Intelligence and Unveils RogIQ, a New AI-Powered Marketing Workflow Platform

RogIQ will initially support digital marketing use cases such as marketing strategy development, content planning, blogs, social media, SEO, scheduled publishing to websites and social media channels, and related workflow management, with future expansion planned as the platform evolves. Post this

"We believe the future of marketing belongs to teams that combine human judgment with intelligent automation," said Victoria Kenward, Co-CEO of Haley Marketing. "RogIQ was built to make that future practical."

RogIQ was developed to help solve a growing challenge for marketing teams: how to use AI to improve efficiency and output without sacrificing strategic thinking, brand quality, or accountability. The platform is designed to help teams reduce repetitive work, accelerate content development, improve workflow visibility, and create more space for higher-value strategy, creativity, and client service.

The launch of Rogue Active Intelligence, Inc. reflects Haley Marketing's broader commitment to innovation and to helping businesses adapt to rapid change. RogIQ will initially support digital marketing use cases such as marketing strategy development, content planning, blogs, social media, SEO, scheduled publishing to websites and social media channels, and related workflow management, with future expansion planned as the platform evolves.

"Haley Marketing has always believed that better marketing comes from combining smart strategy with great execution," said David Searns, Co-CEO of Haley Marketing. "With Rogue Active Intelligence and RogIQ, we're creating a more scalable, practical way for marketing teams to use AI and automation to do both."

For more information about Rogue Active Intelligence and RogIQ, visit https://rogiq.ai/.

About Haley Marketing

Haley Marketing is a leading marketing and recruitment marketing firm serving the staffing and recruiting industry. The company helps clients grow through marketing strategy, websites, content, recruitment marketing, and technology-enabled services.

About Rogue Active Intelligence, Inc.

Rogue Active Intelligence, Inc. is a new company launched by Haley Marketing to develop AI-powered tools and automation systems for digital marketing. Its flagship platform, RogIQ, is built to help organizations transform marketing execution through smarter planning, governed workflows, publishing automation, and human-guided AI.

Media Contact

Mandy Wittschen, Haley Marketing, 1 8886962900 134, [email protected], https://haleymarketing.com

SOURCE Haley Marketing