Half of Business Leaders Believe Discrimination Against LGBTQIA+ Employees Is Becoming More Common

Since the election, 25% of companies have scaled back their diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) efforts. Among those companies, 59% report less focus on hiring LGBTQIA+ employees, and 59% say there is less emphasis on creating LGBTQIA+-inclusive environments.

Fewer companies are recognizing Pride Month this year. While 40% of business leaders say their company celebrated Pride in 2024, just 35% say their company will participate in June 2025.

"One of the most significant impacts of the Trump administration on LGBTQIA+ workers has been the rollback of DEI initiatives," says Julia Toothacre, Chief Career Strategist at ResumeTemplates. "Without organizational support, workplaces become less equipped to support inclusivity. Bias and hostility still exist, and without internal resources and accountability, they become harder to combat."

This survey was conducted in June 2025 via Pollfish among 1,000 U.S. business leaders who met specific demographic and professional criteria.

