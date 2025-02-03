Half of U.S. Workers Trapped in Busy Work: New Report Exposes Widespread Productivity Crisis

"This report reveals a widespread productivity crisis caused by busy work," said Keith Spencer, career expert at Resume Now. "Employees are dedicating hours each week to meaningless tasks, feeling unheard when they propose solutions, and watching projects get abandoned." Post this

51% say their work often or always involves busy work

44% of workers have experienced multiple abandoned projects without explanation

54% of employees feel they lack a voice in addressing inefficiencies

37% report that busy work constitutes 25–50% of their daily workload and another 10% say more than half of their daily work is busy work

29% of workers estimate they spend at least a quarter of their week on busy work

Busy Work Dominates Workloads:

Busy work—tasks that create the appearance of productivity without contributing to meaningful results—has become a persistent issue in U.S. workplaces:

23% say their work "always" involves busy work.

28% feel it "often" does.

34% say it happens "sometimes."

Only 3% say they "never" encounter busy work.

Time Lost to Busy Work:

When asked how much of their workload is dedicated to busy work:

37% say between 25% and 50% of their tasks qualify as busy work.

10% report more than half of their daily workload is busy work.

A quarter (29%) spend at least 11 hours a week on busy work—equating to more than 28% of their workweek.

17% spend over 16 hours weekly on these low-impact tasks.

Abandoned Projects Highlight Organizational Inefficiency:

The issue extends beyond individual responsibilities, with organizational inefficiencies exacerbating the problem:

44% of workers report experiencing multiple abandoned projects without explanation, wasting time and resources.

These abandoned efforts waste time, resources, and employee morale.

Employees Feel Disempowered to Drive Change:

Employees are frustrated by their inability to influence meaningful change:

54% say they don't have a voice in addressing inefficiencies.

45% feel their suggestions are considered but rarely acted upon.

Only 46% of respondents believe their employers actively support improvements to processes and efficiency.

"This report reveals a widespread productivity crisis caused by busy work," said Keith Spencer, career expert at Resume Now. "Employees are dedicating hours each week to meaningless tasks, feeling unheard when they propose solutions, and watching projects get abandoned. Businesses must address these inefficiencies to unlock meaningful productivity gains and improve employee engagement."

