Half of Workers Report Getting More Job Interviews and Offers After Implementing AI

Workers also report additional positive effects from integrating AI into their job search efforts. 85% say using AI to write their application documents saves them time. 39% say it makes them sound smarter, and 40% believe AI improves their grammar, writing, and vocabulary. Overall, roughly 8 in 10 (79%) workers have implemented AI in their job search.

"AI tools provide a substantial advantage to job seekers by automating the customization of resumes and cover letters. These tools use insights derived from current industry trends to recommend specific keywords and the most effective formatting, helping candidates to showcase their qualifications in the most compelling way," said Jasmine Escalera, career expert at LiveCareer.

AI Double Standard: Accepted for Job Seekers, Not Hiring Managers

LiveCareer's study also revealed that while workers think it's ethical for job seekers to use AI, many think it should be illegal for recruiters to use it in the recruitment process.

3 in 4 workers believe employers using AI in the recruitment process should be prohibited by law.

36% are worried that AI could cause recruiters to overlook qualified candidates

Despite their judgment that employers should not be able to use AI in reviewing job application materials, job seekers do think it is ethical for candidates to use AI.

98% say it's ethical to use AI to build a resume (with 39% viewing it as completely ethical and 59% as somewhat ethical).

97% claim it is ethical to write a cover letter using AI tools (50% consider it completely ethical and 47% somewhat ethical).

However, roughly 9 in 10 (86%) would be concerned if a potential employer could tell that they used AI to assist them in writing their application materials

"On the one hand, job seekers are comfortable using AI in their job hunting and claim it saves them time. On the other, they don't want it in the recruitment process," said Escalera. "This double standard speaks to the general fear that without the human eye, talent will be overlooked. After all, if we rely too much on keywords and ATS, we miss nuance in identifying talent. And that is the last thing any job seeker would want for themselves," Escalera concluded.

AI: Friend or Foe for Job Seekers?

While many recognize AI as a powerful tool for enhancing their job search processes, others express concerns about its potential to replace human workers and its impact on hiring practices.

36% are worried AI will eventually replace human workers in their field.

39% view AI as a tool that can enhance but not replace their work.

38% think AI could predict better matches between job seekers and open positions.

AI Tasks in the Job Search Process

Below are the most common ways job seekers use AI in their job search-related tasks.

Writing a cover letter – 28%

Writing a resume – 28%

Writing an acceptance letter to recruiters or hiring managers – 28%

Writing a thank you note to recruiters or hiring managers – 27%

Completing all or part of a mandatory skills test – 26%

Writing a follow-up email to recruiters or hiring managers – 25%

Industry research – 25%

Completing all or part of a project or presentation – 24%

Researching companies – 23%

Learning how to negotiate a job offer – 23%

Interview preparation – 23%

Filling out or submitting a job application – 22%

Confidence High in AI-Assisted Job Searching

As people get more familiar with AI-driven tools, they better understand how to use them to land a job. The percentage of respondents claiming they feel confident using AI for a given purpose:

To complete all or part of a skills test – 97%

To write a cover letter – 96%

To write a follow-up email to recruiters or hiring managers – 96%

To do interview preparation – 96%

To write a thank you note to recruiters or hiring managers – 95%

To write an acceptance letter to recruiters or hiring managers – 95%

To research a company – 95%

To complete all or part of a project or presentation – 94%

To do industry research – 94%

To negotiate a job offer – 93%

Methodology

The findings presented were obtained by surveying 1,150 American respondents on March 11–12, 2024. Participants were queried about AI and job searching. They answered different types of questions, including yes/no, open-ended, scale-based questions where respondents indicated their level of agreement with statements, and multiple-choice where they could select from a list of provided options.

