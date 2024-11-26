Half-Priced Caribbean Vacations are Up for Grabs from Divi Resorts this Black Friday, Cyber Monday and Travel Tuesday

Save up to 50% on Travel to Aruba, Barbados, Bonaire, St. Croix, and St. Maarten with rates as low as $170/night (room only) and $212/night, per person (all-inclusive)
CHAPEL HILL, N.C., Nov. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Divi Resorts is thrilled to announce the return of its annual "Best Sale of the Year," where travelers can scoop up unbeatable savings of up to 50% on 2025 vacations at its award-winning resorts in Aruba, Barbados, Bonaire, St. Croix, and St. Maarten.
With a booking window from November 26 through December 3, 2024, and exclusive rates starting at just $170/night (room-only) and $212/person/night (all-inclusive), this is a golden opportunity to secure an unforgettable Caribbean escape at incredible savings. Whether you're planning a family trip, a romantic retreat, or a solo getaway, Divi Resorts has been known for over 50 years as the Caribbean experts, and they have an island adventure for every kind of traveler.
The travel window for this BOGO promotion runs from January 1 through December 19, 2025, providing nearly a full year to experience the Caribbean in any season, whether you're looking for the allure of winter sunshine, a spring getaway, summer fun in the sun, or some autumn tranquility.
"Our 'Best Sale of the Year' is back, and once again, we're offering up to 50% off, allowing travelers to take advantage of huge savings while soaking up everything our resorts have to offer, from upscale accommodations to our new culinary experiences," said Marco Galaverna, President & COO of Divi Resorts. "With renovated suites, expanded amenities, fun activities, and our continued commitment to quality and service, we're proud to provide a beautiful and affordable getaway. There's never been a better time to give the gift of a dream Caribbean vacation and make memories to last a lifetime."
Divi's non-refundable rates offer up to 50% off, and their refundable rates offer up to 40% off, with prices as low as:
- Divi Flamingo Beach Resort & Casino, Bonaire – from $170 per night (room only) or $212 per person, per night (all-inclusive)
- Divi Little Bay Beach Resort, St. Maarten - from $194 per night (room only) or $220 per person, per night (all-inclusive)
- Divi Southwinds Beach Resort, Barbados – from $203 per night (room only)
- Divi Dutch Village Beach Resort, Aruba – from $212 per night (room only) or $233 per person, per night (all-inclusive)
- Divi Village Golf & Beach Resort, Aruba – from $212 per night (room only) or $233 per person, per night (all-inclusive)
- Divi Carina Bay All-Inclusive Beach Resort, St. Croix – from $214 per person, per night (all-inclusive)
- Oceans at Divi Little Bay, St. Maarten – from $214 per night (room only) or $233 per person, per night (all-inclusive)
- Oceans at Divi Carina Bay, St. Croix – from $228 per person, per night (all-inclusive)
- Divi Aruba Phoenix Beach Resort, Aruba – from $373 per night (room only)
These rates are only available when booking directly at DiviResorts.com using the promo code CYBER24 or calling 1-800-367-3484 (toll-free in the US) or 1-919-419-3484 (international).
There's exciting news for anyone traveling on an all-inclusive reservation to Aruba starting February 1, 2025! At Divi Dutch Village Beach Resort and Divi Village Golf & Beach Resort, the charm of Aruba combines with family-friendly amenities with their two new all-inclusive packages: Signature and MEGA. Choose the Signature All-Inclusive package for access to dining, pools, and activities at Divi Village Golf & Beach Resort and Divi Dutch Village Beach Resort or go big with with the MEGA All-Inclusive package, where you'll have access to everything in the Signature package plus two additional nearby Divi All-Inclusive Resorts for extra amenities and activities. Explore these two package options here: http://www.diviresorts.com/all-inclusive-tiers.
Divi has also extended its Kids Stay & Free program on all-inclusive reservations to Aruba, Bonaire, and St. Maarten for children two and under until December 19, 2025.
If you're looking for an all-adult (18+), all-inclusive getaway, look no further than Divi Carina Bay Beach Resort & Casino and Oceans at Divi Carina Bay on St. Croix, USVI, where US citizens can travel without a passport!
Divi Resorts' tropical Caribbean locations provide a wide variety of on-site amenities, including fabulous freshwater pools, exhilarating land and water sports, diving and snorkeling, restaurants with mouthwatering menus, lively bars with creative cocktails, and indulgent spas. Ideal for solo travelers who don't want to pay an extra room supplement or families who need room to spread out in large suites, Divi Resorts checks all of the boxes!
Additional Perks:
Divi Resorts offers a best price guarantee, optional travel insurance, travel agent rates, cashback rewards with The Guestbook, and other programs. For more information on Divi Resorts, call 1-800-367-3484 or visit http://www.diviresorts.com
Sale Terms & Conditions: http://www.diviresorts.com/specials
Pay Over Time Program: For the pay over time program, all rates and any applicable fees are subject to the provider of the services.
Divi Resorts Facebook
Divi Resorts Instagram
Media Contact
Jolee Sullivan, Divi Resorts, (919) 419-2039, [email protected], DiviResorts.com
SOURCE Divi Resorts
Share this article