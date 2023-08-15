Halfpricesoft.com Offers MAC ezPaycheck To Business Owners for Year to Date Payroll Accommodation

Halfpricesoft.com's MAC ezPaycheck 2023 seamlessly assists new businesses process payroll, mid-year with the year to date feature. This latest version is available to test drive for up to 30 days at halfpricesoft.com.

SEATTLE, Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Halfpricesoft.com offers the latest ezPaycheck 2023 MAC version with a year to date feature for new customers to easily add payroll, mid-year. Macintosh customers across the US can use this easy to use software to process payroll, miscellaneous check printing, W2, W3, 940 and 941 forms as well as a plethora of report options.

"MAC ezPaycheck is for business owners, HR, non-profit organizations as well as entrepreneurs to process payroll mid-year in a snap," said Dr. Ge, the Founder of halfpricesoft.com.

Customers seeking a way to simplify payroll processing in-house with more accuracy can go online to https://www.halfpricesoft.com/mac_payroll_software/ezPaycheck_mac.asp and download the payroll software for up to 30 days. The demo version includes the full version of the paycheck software along with a sample database. The sample database allows new customers to try all of MAC ezPaycheck's unique features, including the intuitive graphical interface.

The main features include:

Supports multiple differential pay rates such as hourly, salary, night shift, by piece, by load, or by mileage rates for employees and contractors

MAC ezPaycheck payroll software is affordable for any size business. Customers seeking a way to simplify payroll processing with more accuracy to start the no-obligation 30-day test drive today at https://www.halfpricesoft.com/mac_payroll_software/ezPaycheck_mac.asp

About halfpricesoft.com

Halfpricesoft.com is a leading provider of small business software, including online and desktop payroll software, online employee attendance tracking software, accounting software, in-house business and personal check printing software, W2, software, 1099 software, Accounting software, 1095 form software, and ezACH direct deposit software. Software from halfpricesoft.com is trusted by thousands of customers and will help small Business owners simplify payroll processing and streamline business management.

Pull Quote

MAC ezPaycheck is for business owners, HR, non-profit organizations as well as entrepreneurs to process payroll mid-year in a snap.

Media Contact

T. Bernard, halfpricesoft.com, 502-259-0936, [email protected], halfpricesoft.com

Twitter

SOURCE halfpricesoft.com