Halfpricesoft.com Offers Support For ez1095 Software Last Minute Filing Questions For Clients

1095 individual copies: March 1, 2024

Extension of due date for furnishing statements!

The due date for furnishing Form 1095-B to individuals is extended from January 31, 2024, to March 1, 2024. See 2023 Instructions for Forms 1094-B and 1095-B.

The due date for furnishing Form 1095-C to individuals is extended from January 31, 2024, to March 1, 2024.

1095 and 1094 IRS copies: Feb 28, 2024 for paper filers; April 1, 2024 for electronic filers

Also included at no additional charge is the feature that allows customers to print 1095C, 1094C, 1095B and 1094B forms on plain white paper. (This has been approved by the SSA).

ez1095 software is compatible with Windows 11,10, 8.1, 8, and 7. Designed with ease of use in mind for novice customers, ez1095's graphical interface leads customers step-by-step through setting up the company, adding employees, adding forms and print forms. Customers can also click form level help links to get more details regarding the software.

ez1095 starts at $295.00 for a single user print version (395.00 for single user efile version) Test drive the latest ez1095 ACA software at no cost or obligation at: https://www.halfpricesoft.com/aca-1095/aca-1095-software.asp

