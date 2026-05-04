Halifax West Advises Buckley's Family Adventure on Financing for Woodland Hills Flagship Location

Halifax West® advised Buckley's Family Adventure in its debt capital raise. Buckley's is a next-generation indoor family entertainment destination focused on delivering a high-quality, hospitality-driven guest experience, combining attractions, food and beverage, and private events for families in the San Fernando Valley.

LOS ANGELES, May 4, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Halifax West served as the exclusive financial advisor to Buckley's Family Entertainment Center in securing financing to support the development of its flagship location in Woodland Hills, California. Halifax West structured and arranged the capital required to fund the project's equipment, attractions, and launch of the new indoor entertainment venue.

Buckley's Family Adventure: A Modern, Experience-Driven Entertainment Destination

Buckley's Family Adventure is a purpose-built, approximately 25,000-square-foot indoor entertainment destination located in the Warner Center District of Woodland Hills. The two-story facility has been thoughtfully designed to deliver a seamless and enjoyable guest experience from arrival through departure, combining entertainment, hospitality, and convenience for the entire family.

The venue will feature electric go-kart racing, laser tag, a curated arcade and redemption experience, immersive soft-play attractions, private event and birthday rooms, and a fast-casual food and beverage offering with beer and wine service. Guests enter through a streamlined check-in process that includes waiver completion and controlled access for safety. From there, the experience is flexible and self-directed, allowing guests to engage with attractions, food, and activities at their own pace.

While technology supports the experience, it is intentionally used in the background to simplify interactions, reduce wait times, and make the overall visit feel easy and intuitive. The focus remains on creating a well-run, welcoming environment where families can spend time together without friction.

A Year-Round Destination Built Around Experience and Value

Upon completion, Buckley's Family Adventure will serve as a year-round destination for families across the San Fernando Valley seeking a clean, safe, and well-managed environment for entertainment and social gatherings.

The business operates on a flexible, pay-as-you-go model with no upfront admission fee, generating revenue through attractions, food and beverage, and private events. This structure allows guests to tailor their visit based on their preferences, making the experience accessible while still offering a wide range of activities. A core focus of the concept is delivering a strong sense of value to every guest. The experience is designed so that families leave feeling that their time and money were well spent - not just in the variety of activities available, but in the overall quality, organization, and ease of the visit. This emphasis on value and consistency is central to driving repeat visits and long-term customer loyalty.

Buckley's aims to establish itself as a go-to destination for everyday family outings, birthdays, and group events, filling a gap in the market for a more thoughtful, experience-driven entertainment venue.

"We're building something that goes beyond a traditional entertainment center. We're creating a place where families can come in easily, enjoy a well-run experience, and leave feeling like they had a great time and real value for what they spent. That balance is incredibly important to us. Halifax West was instrumental in helping us structure the financing needed to bring this vision to life," said Mike Azarkman, Founder of Buckley's Family Adventure.

"Buckley's represents a differentiated concept with compelling growth potential. We're proud to have structured the financing to help bring this project to market," said Ramesh Swamy, Founder of Halifax West.

For more information on Buckley's Family Adventure, visit buckleys.fun

About Halifax West

Halifax West is a merchant bank that serves independent sponsors and closely held private businesses. The firm provides integrated buyside advisory, capital raising, and minority co-investment to independent sponsors, as well as tailored capital solutions to help companies achieve strategic objectives.

Known for its creative transaction structuring and deep lender relationships, Halifax West has developed a strong track record of success since its founding in 2016. The firm operates with a long-term partnership mindset, guided by a commitment to outcome-driven execution, integrity, and enduring client relationships.

Halifax West® is a registered trademark and does not conduct business. Halifax West® refers to separate and independent legal entities. Advisory services, capital advisory, and investing activities are carried out exclusively by separate legal entities and are operationally and legally segregated.

For more information on Halifax West, visit halifaxwest.com

Media Contact

Brenda Radtke, Halifax West, 1 (424) 241-0265, [email protected], https://www.halifaxwest.com/

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SOURCE Halifax West