Halifax West Advises Obsidian Point Partners on Acquisition of Indiana Earth

The transaction supports continued expansion of excavation and infrastructure services serving municipalities and contractors across northern Indiana.

LOS ANGELES, June 4, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Obsidian Point Partners has successfully completed its acquisition of Indiana Earth, Inc., ("Indiana Earth"), a full-service excavation and site development contractor based in northern Indiana. Halifax West® acted as exclusive buyside financial advisor and made a co-investment as part of the acquisition.

Indiana Earth: Leading Excavation and Site Development Contractor

Indiana Earth has served municipalities and general contractors across northern Indiana for more than 34 years as a full-service excavation and site development contractor. The company provides demolition services, road and highway construction, complete site preparation, utilities installation, trucking, and snow removal services.

With a 45-person workforce operating from a 30-acre facility, Indiana Earth has built long-standing customer relationships, developed a significant contracted backlog, and established a scalable operating platform. Under new ownership, the company is positioned to expand service capacity, deepen municipal and contractor partnerships, and further strengthen its position as a leading regional excavation and infrastructure services provider.

Sponsor Partnership and Capital Commitment

In this transaction, Halifax West served as exclusive financial advisor to Obsidian Point Partners and made a minority co-investment alongside the sponsor, reinforcing alignment through both advisory and capital support.

"Halifax West demonstrated a high level of diligence, insight, and leadership throughout the process," said Baba Akin-Aina, Managing Partner of Obsidian Point Partners. "Their ability to underwrite the opportunity and drive execution was instrumental in completing this transaction."

"We are proud to partner with Obsidian Point Partners on this investment and to support Indiana Earth's next phase of growth," said Ramesh Swamy, Founder of Halifax West. "Our co-investment reflects our conviction in both the business and the sponsor, and our commitment to aligning capital with strong operators."

To learn more about Indiana Earth, visit: https://www.indianaearth.com/

About Halifax West

Halifax West is a merchant bank that serves independent sponsors and closely held private businesses. The firm provides integrated buyside advisory, capital raising, and minority co-investment to independent sponsors, as well as tailored capital solutions to help companies achieve strategic objectives.

Known for its creative transaction structuring and deep lender relationships, Halifax West has developed a strong track record of success since its founding in 2016. The firm operates with a long-term partnership mindset, guided by a commitment to outcome-driven execution, integrity, and enduring client relationships.

Halifax West® is a registered trademark and does not conduct business. Halifax West® refers to separate and independent legal entities. Advisory services, capital advisory, and investing activities are carried out exclusively by separate legal entities and are operationally and legally segregated.

For more information on Halifax West, visit halifaxwest.com

Media Contact

Brenda Radtke, Halifax West, 1 (424) 241-0265, [email protected], https://www.halifaxwest.com/

SOURCE Halifax West