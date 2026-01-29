Halifax West Provided Capital Advisory Services to Stacker Holdings In Its Investment In Advanced Irrigation

Halifax West® served as exclusive financial advisor, led the debt market transaction, and co-invested alongside Stacker Holdings, Inc. in its acquisition of Advanced Irrigation, Inc.

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Halifax West, a merchant bank focused on independent sponsors, announced today that it provided capital advisory services to Stacker Holdings, LLC. in connection with its investment in Advanced Irrigation, LLC. Halifax West served as exclusive financial advisor, led the debt market process, and made a minority co-investment alongside Stacker Holdings as part of the transaction.

Based in Buffalo, Minnesota, Advanced Irrigation provides irrigation installation and maintenance, landscape installation and maintenance, and snow removal services to commercial customers across the greater Minneapolis–St. Paul metropolitan area. Serving builders, homeowners' associations, and property managers, the Company operates a diversified, year-round services platform supported by long-standing customer relationships and recurring maintenance activity.

The investment provides additional capital and strategic support to further expand Advanced Irrigation's maintenance offerings, deepen existing customer relationships, and selectively grow its footprint while continuing to scale its integrated outdoor services platform.

Stacker Holdings is a private investment firm focused on lower middle market companies. The firm works closely with founders and management teams who value their employees, customers, and communities, aligning capital with long-term value creation.

"We are really excited about this investment and the opportunity to partner with the Advanced team," said G.R. Kearney of Stacker Holdings. "While we have historically raised our own capital, we were bandwidth constrained with multiple live transactions. Halifax West's ability to lead the financing, leverage deep lender relationships, and invest alongside us reflects a truly aligned and collaborative partnership."

"Advanced Irrigation has built a differentiated, year-round services platform supported by long-standing customer relationships," said Ramesh Swamy, Founder of Halifax West. "We are pleased to support Stacker Holdings as they build on that foundation and pursue the next phase of the company's growth."

Halifax West's role in the transaction reflects the firm's merchant banking approach, combining capital advisory, debt market execution, and minority co-investment to support independent sponsors and management teams.

For more information, please visit www.advancedirrigationmn.com

About Halifax West

Halifax West is a merchant bank that serves independent sponsors and closely held private businesses. The firm provides integrated buyside advisory, capital raising, and minority co-investment to independent sponsors, as well as tailored capital solutions to help companies achieve strategic objectives.

Known for its creative transaction structuring and deep lender relationships, Halifax West has developed a strong track record of success since its founding in 2016. The firm operates with a long-term partnership mindset, guided by a commitment to outcome-driven execution, integrity, and enduring client relationships.

Halifax West® is a registered trademark and does not itself conduct business. Halifax West® refers to separate and independent legal entities. Advisory services, capital advisory, and investing activities are carried out exclusively by separate legal entities and are operationally and legally segregated.

For more information about Halifax West, please visit www.halifaxwest.com

