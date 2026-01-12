Halifax West Serves as Exclusive Financial Advisor, Debt Lead, and Co-Investor in Daboosh Investments' Acquisition of GS Industries of Bassett

Halifax West® acted as exclusive financial advisor to Daboosh Investments, LLC in its acquisition of GS Industries of Bassett, Ltd, a custom injection molding manufacturer based in Bassett, Virginia.

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Daboosh Investments, LLC ("Daboosh") has completed its acquisition of GS Industries of Bassett, Ltd ("GSIB"), a custom injection molding manufacturer headquartered in Bassett, Virginia.

Halifax West served as exclusive financial advisor to Daboosh Investments, led the debt financing process, and made a co-investment as part of the transaction. Daboosh Investments is a Cleveland-based independent sponsor that focuses on lower middle-market companies across the Midwest.

Established in 1966, GS Industries of Bassett is a custom injection molding manufacturer serving a range of industrial and consumer end markets. GSIB produces high-margin, recurring-use components for buried power, telecom, and broadband infrastructure, serving utilities and communications providers across the U.S. Operating from a 148,000 sq. ft. facility with 16 installed presses and meaningful operational capacity, the company benefits from strong gross margins, long-standing customer relationships, and a production platform capable of significant scale.

Under new ownership, GSIB is positioned to expand its customer reach, deepen its presence in critical infrastructure markets, and unlock the full potential of its underutilized manufacturing footprint.

"Halifax West's integrated approach played an important role in executing this transaction. Their leadership in the debt process, deep debt market relationships, and co-investment reflect a high level of alignment and partnership."

— Scott Berlin, Managing Partner of Daboosh Investments LLC

In addition to advisory services, Halifax West structured and coordinated the debt market process and co-invested alongside Daboosh Investments, reinforcing alignment of interests across the transaction.

"Daboosh's strong operating capabilities and focus on value creation align well with our merchant banking model for partnering with independent sponsors. We are pleased to support the acquisition both through debt execution and minority co-investment."

— Ramesh Swamy, Founder of Halifax West

This transaction reflects Halifax West's platform — a combination of advisory, capital markets expertise, and minority co-investing to support independent sponsors.

For more information, please visit gsib.com

About Halifax West

Halifax West is a merchant bank built to serve independent sponsors and closely held private businesses. The firm provides integrated buyside advisory, capital raising, and minority co-investment solutions to independent sponsors, as well as tailored capital solutions for companies navigating complex financing and strategic transactions.

Known for its deep lender relationships and creative debt structuring, Halifax West has developed a strong track record since its founding in 2016. The firm operates with a long-term partnership mindset, guided by a commitment to outcome-driven execution, integrity, and enduring client relationships.

Halifax West® is a registered trademark and does not itself conduct business. Halifax West® refers to separate and independent legal entities. Advisory services, capital advisory, and investing activities are carried out exclusively by separate legal entities and are operationally and legally segregated.

For more information about Halifax West, please visit www.halifaxwest.com

