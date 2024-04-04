Hall and Hall to Auction 363 Acres of Development Land w/ Four Homes in Suffolk, Virginia

"With a projected 6.5 percent increase in the city's population and a 6.9 percent rise in housing units by 2026, this property holds significant investment potential," said Scott Shuman of Hall and Hall Auctions. "This is prime development land in an area with rapid population growth." Post this

Tract 1 offers a 11.45± acre luxury waterfront estate features a meticulously crafted home spanning 5,439± square feet, with a 1,498± square foot basement and 631± square foot garage. Originally built in 1976 and renovated in 2008-2009, the focus was on connecting interior spaces with the outdoors. The property features a blend of brick, limestone, copper, stone, and fiber cement exterior, Marvin windows, and a custom front door. Inside, enjoy modern amenities like a geothermal heating and cooling system, an elevator, and a gourmet kitchen with custom cabinets and high-end appliances. The master suite boasts a gas fireplace, luxurious bathroom, and cedar-lined window seats. With custom finishes throughout, this residence offers luxury living at its finest. The tract is zoned Rural Estate (RE).

Tract 3 offers 123± acres of prime development land currently in cotton production. The tract also includes a charming single-story rental house built around 1940. This 1,026-square-foot home features a classic brick veneer exterior, sheet rock interior, and carpet/vinyl flooring. With two bedrooms, one bathroom, a kitchen, a living area, and an enclosed porch, it offers an efficient living space. The tract is zoned Rural Estate (RE).

Tract 5 includes 5± acres with a beautifully renovated single-family home built in 1950 and updated in 2015. This one-story residence features a classic brick exterior, wood flooring, and plush carpeting in its 1,734-square-foot living area. With three bedrooms, one-and-a-half baths, a laundry room, an enclosed heated breezeway, and a 450-square-foot basement, it offers both charm and practicality. The attached two-car garage adds convenience to this inviting property. The tract is zoned Rural Estate (RE).

Tract 8 offers 14.08± acres with a single-family home built in 1978 on a wooded lot featuring a one-story design with aluminum-vinyl siding and plaster walls. The 1,734± square foot living space includes three bedrooms, two and a half baths, and a heat pump for year-round comfort. The property boasts an attached 480-square-foot garage, a deck, and a slab porch for outdoor enjoyment. The tract is zoned Rural Residential (RR).

The additional tracts consist of prime development land currently in cotton production.

