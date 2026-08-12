Hall, Kistler & Company Celebrates 85 Years of Service, Community Impact, and Continued Growth

"For us, this milestone reflects the relationships we've built and the responsibility we feel to the community that has supported us." -- Keith Arner, CPA, CVA Post this

"For us, this milestone reflects the relationships we've built and the responsibility we feel to the community that has supported us," said Keith Arner, CPA, CVA. "We are grateful to the clients and team members, past and present, who have trusted us and helped shape our firm over the last 85 years."

A Commitment Beyond the Numbers

From its earliest days, Hall, Kistler has maintained a strong commitment to strengthening the local community. The firm's professionals serve in leadership roles, volunteer their time, and support initiatives that contribute to the region's economic vitality and quality of life.

Through its work advising businesses, nonprofits, and families, HK has helped organizations grow responsibly, navigate change, and plan for the future. By supporting companies and individuals who invest in the community themselves, the firm's impact extends well beyond the services it provides.

"We believe strong businesses build strong communities," said Franklin Arner, CPA. "When our clients succeed, our community benefits. That belief continues to guide our work."

Positioned for the Future

Throughout economic shifts, regulatory changes, and generational transitions, HK has remained a steady and trusted partner. The firm continues to invest in its people, technology, and service offerings to meet the evolving needs of clients.

With a multigenerational team and a long-term focus, Hall, Kistler is well-positioned to continue serving clients for years to come.

"As we reflect on the past, we are equally focused on the future," said Seth Turner, CVA, CPA. "We are proud of our history and excited about the opportunities ahead as we work toward our 100th year and beyond."

Expanding into Wealth Management

In keeping with its long-standing commitment to helping clients plan for the future, Hall, Kistler, is pleased to introduce HK Wealth Management LLC.

HK Wealth Management was created to help clients receive more coordinated guidance across taxes, investments, retirement planning, business transitions, estate planning, and long-term wealth management.

Through a strategic relationship with Pinnacle Advisors, HK Wealth Management combines the trusted tax and advisory relationship clients already have with Hall, Kistler and the wealth management platform, CFP® planning professionals, investment process, trust capabilities, technology, reporting, and operational support of Pinnacle.

HK will remain actively involved in the client relationship, helping ensure planning conversations stay coordinated and aligned with each client's overall financial picture.

As Hall, Kistler celebrates 85 years, the firm extends sincere appreciation to the clients who have placed their trust in HK across generations and to the professionals whose dedication has built its reputation.

With nearly a century of history behind it and a clear vision ahead, Hall, Kistler remains committed to serving its clients and community for generations to come.

For more information, visit www.hallkistler.com.

Media Contact

Seth A. Turner, CPA, CVA, Hall, Kistler & Company, 1 330-453-7633, [email protected], www.hallkistler.com

SOURCE Hall, Kistler & Company