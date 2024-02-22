Hall of Fame Defensive End Jason Taylor Teams Up with Power Financial Credit Union to Help Empower South Florida's Financial Future

"Empowerment is at the center of our mission at the Jason Taylor Foundation, so I love that PFCU has been empowering its members by helping them reach their financial dreams for more than 70 years." Post this

Allan Prindle, President and CEO, expressed his enthusiasm about the partnership, stating, "We are thrilled to have Jason as a member of the Power Financial Credit Union family. He shares many of the credit union's most cherished values, including a deep commitment to family and community service. Jason had an illustrious career on the field, but his legendary impact off it has profoundly improved the lives of countless children in South Florida. This is why he is a perfect fit for Power Financial Credit Union."

"I'm excited to join the Power Financial Credit Union family," said Jason Taylor. "Empowerment is at the center of our mission at the Jason Taylor Foundation, so I love that PFCU has been empowering its members by helping them reach their financial dreams for more than 70 years. It was clear to me that we have like-minded philosophies in our commitment to South Florida, which is the perfect place to begin a meaningful partnership."

In addition to the brand partnership, PFCU will further bolster its support of the Jason Taylor Foundation by making a $15,000 donation to the charity. The mission of the Jason Taylor Foundation is to support and create programs that facilitate the personal growth and empowerment of South Florida's children in need by focusing on improved health care, education, and quality of life. Since its inception in 2004, the foundation has contributed nearly $11,000,000 to programs and services benefiting the region's youth. To learn more about the Jason Taylor Foundation, visit: https://jasontaylorfoundation.com.

About Power Financial Credit Union

Serving the South Florida community since 1951, Power Financial Credit Union is committed to helping guide its members to better financial lives today and for generations to come. Power Financial Credit Union helps members achieve financial freedom by combining free financial education resources with a superior experience, and personalized banking solutions, many with great rates, low to no fees and exclusive discounts. Power Financial Credit Union's customized personal and business banking solutions including mortgages, home equity loans, checking, savings, youth accounts, CDs, money markets, IRAs, credit cards, auto loans, personal loans, business accounts, business loans, merchant services, payroll services, investments, and more. Power Financial Credit Union was the first credit union in South Florida to eliminate overdraft and non-sufficient funds fees. To learn more, please visit www.PowerFi.org.

About Jason Taylor

A Miami Dolphins third-round draft choice in 1997, Jason Taylor has cemented himself as one of the most feared defenders in National Football League history and a respected and beloved philanthropist. In 15 NFL seasons, Taylor amassed 139.5 quarterback sacks, ranking sixth all-time at his retirement. His 111 sacks from 2000-2009 made him the NFL's most prolific pass rusher of that decade. Taylor also received All-Pro honors on four occasions, six Pro Bowl selections, and in 2006, he was named the AP NFL Defensive Player of the Year. In 2017, his first year of eligibility, Taylor was elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Off the field, Taylor's impact is equally significant. The Jason Taylor Foundation has contributed nearly $11 million to youth-focused programs in South Florida since 2004. His dedication earned him the 2007 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award. Taylor continues to combine football with service in his current role as Defensive Line Coach for the University of Miami Hurricanes.

Media Contact

