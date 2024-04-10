Hall of Fame Receiver Tim Brown Joins MADD Sports as Advisor to Combat Impaired Driving

"I am honored to join MADD Sports in their mission to end impaired driving and promote responsible behavior. As athletes, we have a unique platform to influence positive change, and I am eager to leverage my platform to make a meaningful impact," said Tim Brown. Post this

Brown expressed his enthusiasm for joining MADD Sports, stating, "I am honored to join MADD Sports in their mission to end impaired driving and promote responsible behavior. As athletes, we have a unique platform to influence positive change, and I am eager to leverage my platform to make a meaningful impact."

As an advisor, Brown will work closely with the MADD team to develop educational initiatives, outreach programs, and advocacy campaigns that raise awareness about impaired driving's dangers and the importance of making responsible choices.

Citing the staggering statistics related to impaired driving incidents, MADD CEO Stacey D. Stewart emphasized the significance of Brown's involvement, stating, "Tim Brown's dedication to this cause is invaluable. His leadership and passion will help us expand our reach and save lives."

MADD Sports is an initiative of Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD), the nation's largest nonprofit working to end drunk driving, help fight drugged driving, support the victims of these violent crimes, and prevent underage drinking.

About MADD Sports:

MADD Sports is an initiative of Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD), dedicated to leveraging the influence and reach of sports figures to raise awareness about the dangers of impaired driving and promote responsible drinking habits. Through partnerships with athletes, teams, and leagues, MADD Sports aims to make a lasting impact on communities nationwide.

About Mothers Against Drunk Driving

Mothers Against Drunk Driving® (MADD) is the nonprofit leader in a movement to create a world where there are #NoMoreVictims of impaired driving. By working in collaboration with law enforcement to end underage drinking and all drunk and drugged driving, MADD has helped reduce drunk driving deaths by more than 50%, saving more than 400,000 lives. The organization is a vocal advocate for stricter sentencing, new laws, and new technology, including implementing the HALT Drunk Driving Act. MADD also has provided supportive services to nearly one million victims of drunk and drugged driving at no charge through local victim advocates and its 24-Hour Victim Help Line 1-877-MADD-HELP. For more information or to donate, visit us at https://madd.org/ and follow MADD on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, TikTok, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

