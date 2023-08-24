Hall Volkswagen in Brookfield, Wisconsin, Now Welcomes the 2024 Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport

Brookfield drivers can purchase the latest 2024 Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport at the Hall Volkswagen dealership.

BROOKFIELD, Wis., Aug. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Hall Volkswagen, a revered name in the automotive realm, is proud to announce the arrival of the much-anticipated 2024 Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport in its showroom. This addition promises a harmonious blend of rugged prowess and refined sophistication, captivating enthusiasts and practical drivers.

With an engine that roars with vigor, the 2024 Atlas Cross Sport boasts an available 3.6L V6 powerplant, delivering a robust 276 horsepower, offering an exhilarating drive on any terrain. Paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission, smooth gear transitions accentuate its dynamism.

Transitioning from 0 to 60 mph in approximately 7.2 seconds, this crossover's performance showcases its unyielding spirit. Its sporty prowess is further accentuated by its available 4MOTION® all-wheel-drive system, which distributes power effortlessly for optimal traction.

Stepping into the model's interior reveals a sanctuary of comfort and innovation. Accommodating up to five passengers, its spacious cabin offers 112 cubic feet of passenger volume, allowing passengers to relish their journey.

For adventure enthusiasts, the Atlas Cross Sport doesn't compromise on cargo capacity. With 40.3 cubic feet of space behind the rear seats and a maximum of 77.8 cubic feet when those seats are folded, the vehicle adapts effortlessly to your cargo needs.

Safety takes center stage with an array of cutting-edge features. Features like Adaptive Cruise Control, Front Assist, Lane Assist, Rear View Camera System, Intelligent Crash Response System and Automatic Post-Collision Braking System provide added confidence on the road.

To witness the prowess of the 2024 Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport, customers are encouraged to visit the dealership's website: https://www.hallvw.com/. The dealership's dedicated team stands ready to provide insight and assistance so that customers find their perfect automotive match. For a personalized touch, individuals have the option to drop by the dealership located at 19809 West Bluemound Road in Brookfield, Wisconsin. Alternatively, they can directly get in touch by dialing 262-782-5300.

