Hallett & Perrin Adds Experienced Estate Planning and Tax Attorney Nikki Laing

Hallett & Perrin welcomes Nikki Laing, a CPA and Board Certified attorney, to their tax and trust and estates groups, enhancing their high-net-worth estate planning services.

DALLAS, July 16, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Hallett & Perrin is pleased to welcome Nikki Laing to the firm's tax and trust and estates practice groups.

Ms. Laing, who is also a Certified Public Accountant, provides sophisticated estate planning solutions to high-net-worth families, professionals, and entrepreneurs. Her experience includes drafting comprehensive estate plans, guiding fiduciaries through complex estate and trust administrations, and preparing gift tax and estate tax returns.

"We are thrilled to welcome Nikki to the Hallett & Perrin family," said Leland C. de la Garza, the firm's president and managing shareholder. "She brings a unique level of legal, financial, and business acumen that our clients value."

Board Certified in Estate Planning and Probate Law by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization, Ms. Laing is licensed in both Texas and Arkansas and is a Fellow of the Texas Bar Foundation.

Ms. Laing graduated magna cum laude from Baylor University School of Law, where she completed its rigorous concentration in Estate Planning. She earned her bachelor's degree, magna cum laude, from Baylor University.

Hallett & Perrin is an established Dallas law firm serving business clients with multiple legal needs, including general corporate law, securities law, commercial real estate, litigation, health care, ERISA litigation, employment law, tax law, and trusts and estate planning. The firm was recognized for its expertise in Dispute Resolution by Chambers Spotlight, which highlights Texas firms with fewer than 50 partners that provide "a credible alternative to Big Law." In addition, Hallett & Perrin is consistently recognized by Best Law Firms for its work in corporate law, employment law, ERISA litigation, and labor and employment litigation. For more information, visit hallettperrin.com.

