Hallett & Perrin Again Ranked Among Top Regional Law Firms by Chambers

DALLAS, Feb. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Hallett & Perrin, P.C. is once again recognized as one of Texas's top mid-sized law firms in the 2024 Chambers USA Regional Spotlight Guide.

Hallett & Perrin earned selection in the 2024 guide after earning high marks in the inaugural list published last year by London-based Chambers and Partners, which has provided research covering the U.S. legal industry for more than three decades. The annual guide is based on independent market research focusing on law firms' experience, expertise, and legal talent.

"One reason clients call on Hallett & Perrin is the level of experience and service we provide compared to larger, more expensive firms," says managing shareholder Leland de la Garza. "We are proud to be recognized, as the publisher says, for providing a credible alternative to Big Law.'"

Hallett & Perrin is one of fewer than 160 Texas law firms in the 2024 Chambers Regional Spotlight Guide for work in dispute resolution, corporate/commercial, construction, environmental, government investigations, international trade, healthcare, labor & employment, energy and natural resources, real estate, intellectual property, and white-collar matters.

Hallett & Perrin is also ranked in the 2024 Best Law Firms of the nation's top firms based on work for clients in corporate law and employment law. Additionally, multiple firm attorneys are recognized in the most recent Texas Super Lawyers list of the state's top lawyers and The Best Lawyers in America.

Since the last Regional Spotlight Guide, Hallett & Perrin has continued to build the firm's roster of experienced attorneys by adding a Board Certified Estate Planning & Probate lawyer, a seasoned trial lawyer, and up-and-coming corporate associates.

About Hallett & Perrin

Hallett & Perrin is an established, Dallas law firm serving business clients with multiple legal needs, including general corporate law, securities law, commercial real estate, litigation, health care, ERISA litigation, employment law, tax law, and trusts and estate planning. The firm was recognized for its expertise in Dispute Resolution by Chambers Regional Spotlight, which highlights Texas firms with fewer than 50 partners that provide "a credible alternative to Big Law." In addition, Hallett & Perrin is consistently recognized by Best Law Firms for its work in corporate law, employment law, ERISA litigation, and labor and employment litigation. For more information, visit hallettperrin.com.

