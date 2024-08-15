Hallett & Perrin Boosts Real Estate Practice with Addition of Two Experienced Shareholders

Cullen Aderhold and Philip Danze have decades of experience representing clients in significant deals across the U.S. and overseas. Industry leaders call on them based on their long track records in substantial real estate matters and other business transactions. Both attorneys have earned the highest AV-Preeminent ranking from Martindale-Hubbell for their transactional work.

DALLAS, Aug. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dallas law firm Hallett & Perrin is boosting the firm's real estate transactions expertise by adding experienced attorneys Cullen Aderhold and Philip Danze as shareholders.

"Cullen and Philip have handled more big-time real estate deals than practically anyone, and we are proud to welcome them to Hallett & Perrin," said firm president and managing shareholder Leland C. de la Garza. "We have the culture, support, and resources to continue their success for many years."

Mr. Aderhold and Mr. Danze have decades of experience representing clients in significant deals across the U.S. and overseas. Industry leaders call on them based on their long track records in substantial real estate matters and other business transactions. Both attorneys have earned the highest AV-Preeminent ranking from Martindale-Hubbell for their transactional work.

They join Hallett & Perrin with long track records of success in commercial real estate, representing buyers, sellers, lenders, borrowers, developers, landlords, tenants, owners, investors, and investment banking firms in a wide variety of real estate projects, ranging from lot development, multifamily and build-for-rent single family communities, retail developments, and office and industrial projects, to hotels, sports and entertainment complexes, farm and ranch properties, and many others.

In addition to traditional real estate purchase and sale transactions, development, financing, leasing, and operational matters, their work includes business formations, joint ventures, mergers and acquisitions, and workouts, as well as most other facets of commercial real estate transactions.

About Hallett & Perrin

Hallett & Perrin is an established Dallas law firm serving business clients with multiple legal needs, including general corporate law, securities law, commercial real estate, litigation, health care, ERISA litigation, employment law, tax law, and trusts and estate planning. The firm was recognized for its expertise in Dispute Resolution by Chambers Regional Spotlight, which highlights Texas firms with fewer than 50 partners that provide "a credible alternative to Big Law." In addition, Hallett & Perrin is consistently recognized by Best Law Firms for its work in corporate law, employment law, ERISA litigation, and labor and employment litigation. For more information, visit hallettperrin.com.

