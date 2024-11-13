Hallett & Perrin Earns Tier I 'Best Law Firms' Rankings in Multiple Areas of Commercial Litigation

The firm's growing legal team earned Tier I recognition for Corporate Law and Employment Law – Management. It was also singled out for Litigation – Labor and Employment, Commercial Litigation, and Litigation – ERISA.

DALLAS, Nov. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Following a rigorous selection process that included feedback from peer lawyers and clients, researchers at Best Law Firms have named Hallett & Perrin among the very best in Dallas in several practice areas.

The firm's growing legal team earned Tier I recognition for Corporate Law and Employment Law – Management. It was also singled out for Litigation – Labor and Employment, Commercial Litigation, and Litigation – ERISA.

The accolades are published in the 2025 edition of Best Law Firms.

"We're proud of our team's ability to handle tough cases and obtain positive results for our clients," said president and managing shareholder Leland C. de la Garza. "And we're honored our hard work does not go unnoticed by our peers."

Best Law Firms is a prestigious ranking guide that evaluates law firms based on their legal expertise and client service. Established in 2010, it is considered a premier resource for individuals and businesses seeking top-tier legal representation.

Achieving a Tier I ranking signifies a combination of exceptional legal knowledge and a commitment to providing high-quality client service. The ranking process involves a rigorous evaluation, including client and lawyer surveys, peer reviews from leading attorneys, and a thorough examination of firm submissions.

To be eligible for Best Law Firms recognition, firms must have at least one attorney recognized by Best Lawyers in America, one of the oldest and most respected guides to the U.S. legal system. Eight Hallett & Perrin attorneys were singled out in the most recent Best Lawyers edition, including:

About Hallett & Perrin

Hallett & Perrin is an established, Dallas law firm serving business clients with multiple legal needs, including general corporate law, securities law, commercial real estate, litigation, health care, ERISA litigation, employment law, tax law, and trusts and estate planning. The firm was recognized for its expertise in Dispute Resolution by Chambers Regional Spotlight, which highlights Texas firms with fewer than 50 partners that provide "a credible alternative to Big Law." In addition, Hallett & Perrin is consistently recognized by Best Law Firms for its work in corporate law, employment law, ERISA litigation, and labor and employment litigation. For more information, visit hallettperrin.com.

Media Contact

Amy Boardman Hunt, Hallett & Perrin, 1 2148018116, [email protected]

SOURCE Hallett & Perrin; Hallett & Perrin