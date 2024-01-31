Hallett & Perrin Promotes Shelly Maurer, J. Daniel Boysen to Shareholders

Ms. Maurer focuses on all aspects of commercial real estate transactions; Mr. Boysen concentrates on corporate and securities law and tax issues.

DALLAS, Jan. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Hallett & Perrin, P.C. is proud to announce the promotion of attorneys Shelly Maurer and Daniel Boysen to shareholders of the firm.

Ms. Maurer focuses on all aspects of commercial real estate transactions, including acquisition and dispositions, development, and financing. Mr. Boysen concentrates on corporate and securities law and tax issues for clients in a wide variety of industries.

"We are fortunate to have Shelly and Daniel on our team, and we're excited to welcome them as Hallett & Perrin's newest shareholders," says Leland de la Garza, the firm's managing shareholder. "Their proven capabilities in real estate, business, and tax law make them valuable members of our team of lawyers."

In addition to representing landlords and tenants in office and retail leases, Ms. Maurer has years of experience assisting clients with significant business transactions, including mergers and acquisitions, commercial loans, business formations, contracts, and trademark registrations.

Mr. Boysen represents clients in joint ventures, mergers and acquisitions, dispositions, private securities offerings, financing, and restructurings.

Ms. Maurer, previously senior counsel at Hallett & Perrin, has worked for clients in the real estate industry for over two decades. Her background includes prior roles at law firms in Texas and California, where she remains licensed. Ms. Maurer is also a Registered Patent Attorney with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office.

Mr. Boysen, formerly an associate, has also represented clients for almost a decade in business transactions and tax matters.

