Hallett & Perrin Shareholder Philip Danze Recognized Among Lawdragon 500 Leading Global Real Estate Lawyers

DALLAS, Aug. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Hallett & Perrin is pleased to announce that shareholder Philip Danze has been named to the 2024 list of Lawdragon 500 Leading Global Real Estate Lawyers.

This prestigious recognition highlights Mr. Danze's exceptional skill and experience in complex real estate transactions across the country.

"Philip's dedication, strategic thinking, and vast knowledge make him a valuable asset to our firm and our clients," said Leland C. de la Garza, the firm's president and managing shareholder. "He is a recent addition to the Hallett & Perrin team, and we already know that bringing him on was an outstanding decision."

Mr. Danze brings over four decades of experience to his real estate practice. He represents clients in all aspects of commercial real estate, including the acquisition, sale, development, leasing, financing, and operation of commercial properties. He is also skilled in forming and restructuring real estate ventures.

Lawdragon's selection process involves extensive research, focusing on lawyers with significant impact in their respective fields. Candidates are evaluated based on their expertise, experience, and leadership.

In addition to his Lawdragon recognition, Mr. Danze is rated AV Preeminent by LexisNexis Martindale-Hubbell and has been recognized by The Best Lawyers in America for Real Estate Law.

